WWE News and Rumors: Finn Balor May Sport a New Color For His Demon King Gimmick At WrestleMania 39

In an edition of Raw on 13th March, WWE Hall of Famer Edge challenged Finn Balor to a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39. Fans went wild when Finn stated that he’d been to Hell before and that it couldn’t handle his demons, alluding to the potential return of his Alter Ego. Balor’s “The Demon King” gimmick is rumored to finally make a comeback after 19 months. A new report states that this time, The Demon King will appear in a form never seen before.

Edge and Balor have battled back and forth for months. Balor usurped Edge and became the leader of Judgement Day. At Elimination Chamber, Edge & Beth Phoenix teamed up and locked horns with Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley in a riveting match.

Although Edge and Phoenix won the match, Balor did not stop his sneak attacks on Edge. It appeared as if their rivalry was far from over, but, the duo will slug it out for a final time inside a steel structure at the Grandest Stage of them all.

Finn Balor may sport a new color for his Demon King gimmick at WrestleMania 39

According to The Wrestling Blog, Finn Balor is in talks with the Creative team to sport purple as the Demon King. In the past, Demon King was seen sporting a mix of red and black. It will be interesting to see Balor’s alter ego making his presence felt in a whole new look. The Demon King persona was inspired by the Venom character in Spider-Man.

I haven’t get any confirmation if it will happen yet, but I’m been told that the conversations between Balor, and creative team have been happening for the past week about him using purple paint for his demon Version for Wrestlemania. — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) March 22, 2023

Finn Balor has rarely lost a match in his Demon persona. This only loss as the Demon King was against Samoa Joe in NXT and to Roman Reigns on the main roster. All in all, it will be interesting to see the return of The Demon King with a whole new look.

Edge’s WWE contract is reportedly going to expire in August

Edge shocked the world in 2020 when he came out of retirement for another run in WWE. It was reported that The Rated R superstar had signed a three-year deal with the company.

With WrestleMania fast approaching, it’s safe to bet that the former WWE Champion’s career is inching toward its end. The Wrestling Blog reported that Edge’s contract with WWE is set to expire in the month of August.

Edge’s WWE contract is reportedly expiring in early 2023, but officials expect him to re-sign to at least a short term deal, as Edge has expressed very recently that he feels his WWE career is coming to an end soon. pic.twitter.com/95kloqfTDl — Covalent TV (@TheCovalentTV) December 26, 2022

Edge has done a good job putting over talents like Finn Balor since his return. His reignited rivalry with Randy Orton was also one of the high points of his comeback. It is unlikely that the wrestling legend would want to further his career after WrestleMania.

Click here for more wrestling news.