Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Was Once Threatened By His Fast And Furious Co-Star On Social Media

Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; American actor Dwayne Johnson attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dwayne Johnson is a massive star in WWE and Hollywood alike. The Rock is venerated by his millions and millions of fans across the globe. However, some people in the industry couldn’t stand him. The Great One was once vocal about his dislike for Vin Diesel. Due to their differences on the set of Fast and Furious, The Rock left the film series and did a spinoff, Hobbs and Shaw. If you have followed The Fast and Furious film series, you would know that the cast of the film is more like a close-knitted family.

The Rock’s move to bail on the film series and do the spinoff wasn’t taken very kindly by his F&F co-stars. More specifically, Tyrese Gibson, who is well-known as Roman Pearce in the film. The Walking Tall actor dropping the ball on Fast and Furious led to a delay in the release date of F9.

Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson threatened The Rock on social media

As noted, the release of Hobbs and Shaw led to a delay in the release of F9. Fast and Furious 9 was originally set to release in 2019, but it was postponed to 2020. The Rock’s absence stalled the production of the movie, which meant that the stars of F&F would get their paychecks much later. This led to Gibson making it personal with The Rock on social media.

Gibson fired multiple shots at the former WWE Champion on social media for bailing. In one of the many posts, Tyrese called out The Rock for making the Furious franchise all about him.

He wrote-

“Congratulations to The Rock and your brother-in-law aka 7 Buck producing partner for making The Fast and the Furious franchise about YOU.”

Gibson then went as far as to openly threaten The Rock in one of his Instagram posts, where he called the latter a “clown” and warned The Rock that he’d “mess” with his family.

He also stated that if The Rock was ever to return to Fast 9, then Roman Pearce would quit the show. Later, Gibson had a conversation with Johnson’s production partner. He wrote-

“You mess with family and my daughter’s survival; I mess with yours.”

After their chat, Gibson had a change of heart, but not for long. Things came full circle when Hobbs and Shaw released in theaters in 2019. The 44-year-old took a jab at the movie’s box office. In a since-deleted post, Gibson wrote:

“I have to show my respects for one thing…he tried…folks called me a hater…and attacked me for speaking out…Breaking up the family clearly doesn’t have the value that one would assume it does.”

The relationship between Dwayne Johnson and Tyrese Gibson has thawed

It’s finally water under the bridge, as Gibson revealed that he had mended the fence with The Rock. In an interview with Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz, Gibson stated that the duo chatted for long hours, and it went “great”.

Gibson even divulged that he had gotten a chance to star in a spinoff, but he did not take it up, as he wants to stay loyal to the F&F franchise.

