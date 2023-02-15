Cody Rhodes Reveals Promise Vince McMahon Made Ahead of His WWE Return in 2022

Cody Rhodes showed the wrestling world what he is made of during his time outside the WWE. In 2014, Cody Rhodes requested to be released from the Stamford-based company due to creative issues. After a few failed gimmicks in WWE, Rhodes left the company to establish himself outside the promotion. During his stint with AEW, Rhodes rose to become one of AEW’s key people. He was also the inaugural AEW TNT Champion. Vince McMahon took notice of his ascension in his career and decided to fly out to meet Rhodes and bring him back to WWE.

After Rhodes became a free agent, Bruce Prichard and Vince McMahon offered him a WWE contract. The 37-year-old made his return to WWE’s grandest stage, WrestleMania 38, and locked horns with Seth Rollins.

The same year, Rhodes faced Rollins at Hell in a Cell while dealing with a grave injury that he sustained during working out. Today, Rhodes is WWE’s top star alongside Roman Reigns. Fans have been curious if his rise to the top was a promise from Vince McMahon.

Cody Rhodes reveals promise made by Vince McMahon ahead of his WrestleMania 39 return

In an interview with The MMA Hour, Cody Rhodes recalled his meeting with Vince McMahon ahead of signing his WWE contract last year. According to Rhodes, considering how he left WWE in 2014, his return to the company was like a shot at redemption.

Rhodes revealed that all Vince promised was his match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. The Royal Rumble winner also made it clear that there weren’t any other promises made by Vince.

“My sister said it best: ‘Be careful what you wish for.’ Because that meeting was what I wished for, just the idea of wrestling Seth. That’s all it was: ‘Would you wrestle Seth Rollins at WrestleMania?’” recalled Rhodes.

As promised by Vince McMahon, Rhodes was pitted against Rollins at WrestleMania 39. Their rivalry extended as the duo locked horns again at WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell. Rhodes won all his matches against the Visionary.

Fast-forward to the Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes made his fairy-tale return after recovering from his torn pectoral injury and punched his ticket to face the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania 39.

Roman Reigns says Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes “don’t stand a chance”

The latest edition of WWE Raw saw a riveting promo featuring Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn. During the promo, Cody Rhodes spurred Sami Zayn on to defeat Roman Reigns in his upcoming match against him in Montreal at the Elimination Chamber.

Responding to the promo, the Tribal Chief took to his TikTok to deliver a message to Rhodes and Zayn. Reigns stated that their “pep rally” will do no good, as they “don’t stand a chance”.

Click here for more wrestling news.