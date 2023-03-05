Who will Brock Lesnar face at WrestleMania 39 is one of the biggest questions in the world of wrestling right now. His announced match is against Omos. However, fans are hoping that this is all a swerve and the Beast Incarnate will have an opponent of a higher caliber come the show of shows. It turns out that Brock Lesnar could have had a dream match against Stone Cold Steve Austin, but the WWE Hall of Famer decided against it.

Also read: WWE Hall of Famer Claims The Rock “Stole” His Famous “If You Smell” Catchphrase From Him

Lesnar and Austin have never had a one-on-one match. But that could have changed at this year’s Mania. However, the Texas Rattlesnake chose not to do so, leaving Lesnar with Omos on the card. Interestingly, this is not the first time Steve Austin has turned a match with Lesnar down.

Stone Cold Steve Austin turned down WrestleMania 39 match against Brock Lesnar

The WWE Hall of Famer infamously walked out of WWE back in 2002 when he was asked to put over a rookie Lesnar. Austin was offered a chance to once again share the squared circle with the Beast Incarnate. However, his answer remained unchanged.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, talked about the offer WWE made, stating that while there were mentions of a possible match with Roman Reigns, the only match actually offered was Lesnar. Although, no reason for the refusal was stated.

“As noted, there was an attempt for a Lesnar vs. Steve Austin match, as the two have never faced off. While there may have been mentions of Austin with Roman Reigns at one point, it was never anywhere near serious. Those close to Austin said it was Lesnar who he was approached about. Austin turned that down.”

Why did Stone Cold refuse to fight Brock Lesnar in 2002?

Vince McMahon wanted to strap the rocket on Brock Lesnar from the get go. The WWE Executive Chairman believed that beating someone like Austin would make everyone notice the rookie. However, the Texas Rattlesnake had a completely different view.

Austin believed that there should have been some build to their match and felt insulted at having to lose to an upstart on an episode of Monday Night RAW without there being any storyline between them.

The two have since buried the hatchet. However, for whatever reason, Steve Austin still doesn’t want to face Lesnar.

Many believed that he would probably face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania. However, their storyline abruptly concluded at Elimination Chamber. Lashley has since turned his attention towards Bray Wyatt, while Lesnar will take on Omos.

Interestingly, the WWE offered Lesnar a match against Wyatt, but he turned it down, choosing to face Omos instead.

Fans are curious to see how that match goes. Will the two surprise everyone at WrestleMania? Or will this be another formulaic Lesnar match? The only way to find out is to wait and watch.

Click here for more Wrestling News