WWE Legend Goldberg Faces Backlash After Criticizing Rihanna for Her Performance at Super Bowl

Rishabh Singh
|Published 18/02/2023

Goldberg Rihanna Super Bowl

Goldberg and Rihanna
Credits: Twitter

During the halftime of the Super Bowl LVII at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Rihanna raised the temperature with her sensational performance. The performance was viewed by a staggering number of 118.7 million fans, which exceeded the number of viewers who watched the game. During the extravaganza, the female artist also revealed her pregnancy. Her performance was well-received by her viewers, but WWE Hall of Famer, Goldberg, had an unfavorable opinion about it. 

Speaking on the CarCast podcast, co-host Matt D’Andria stated that he found the performance “kind of boring”. Goldberg added, stating that D’Andria’s comment was the “understatement of the year”. According to Goldberg, the display was “horrible” and “disgusting”. 

 “I thought Rihanna was fricken’ horrible. I was disgusted by it, let’s just say that… That’s the understatement of the year. I thought it was disgusting. I thought it was horrible.”

Fans react to Goldberg criticizing Rihanna for her performance at the Super Bowl

After Goldberg made it clear that he wasn’t a fan of Rihanna after her performance at the Super Bowl, his comments caught the ire of the fans. Some fans heavily criticized Goldberg for making such a statement. Here are some reactions-

MVP calls out Goldberg after his controversial comments about Rihanna

Taking to Twitter, WWE superstar MVP took an indirect jab at Goldberg. MVP questioned what part of the show people find disgusting.

The 49-year-old further implied that he was baffled by the people who are not offended by “presidential candidates bragging about grabbing a woman by the vag*** or a first lady posting nude”. But instead, find Rihanna’s performance disgusting. 

