WWE Legend Goldberg Faces Backlash After Criticizing Rihanna for Her Performance at Super Bowl

During the halftime of the Super Bowl LVII at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Rihanna raised the temperature with her sensational performance. The performance was viewed by a staggering number of 118.7 million fans, which exceeded the number of viewers who watched the game. During the extravaganza, the female artist also revealed her pregnancy. Her performance was well-received by her viewers, but WWE Hall of Famer, Goldberg, had an unfavorable opinion about it.

Speaking on the CarCast podcast, co-host Matt D’Andria stated that he found the performance “kind of boring”. Goldberg added, stating that D’Andria’s comment was the “understatement of the year”. According to Goldberg, the display was “horrible” and “disgusting”.

“I thought Rihanna was fricken’ horrible. I was disgusted by it, let’s just say that… That’s the understatement of the year. I thought it was disgusting. I thought it was horrible.”

Fans react to Goldberg criticizing Rihanna for her performance at the Super Bowl

After Goldberg made it clear that he wasn’t a fan of Rihanna after her performance at the Super Bowl, his comments caught the ire of the fans. Some fans heavily criticized Goldberg for making such a statement. Here are some reactions-

Goldberg didn’t like Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance. pic.twitter.com/RMEA1N9OIs — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) February 16, 2023

“I thought it was disgusting, I thought it was horrible” funnily enough I thought the same thing when I saw Goldberg take the belt off KO and I thought the same thing when he nearly crippled the Undertaker in that abomination that was their match in Saudi Arabia ‍♂️ — Ray Coster (@coster_ray) February 16, 2023

Everyone can not like something but disgusting? What was disgusting? Genuinely asking? She was fully covered clothing wise and so were her dancers and there was no foul language? I swear the sam smith grammy performance broke old people — Derek F (@sportsingdad) February 16, 2023

Was it as disgusting as your stiff work in WCW, which you refused to improve upon and ultimately ended Bret Hart’s career? — Chris1414 (@Chris14149) February 16, 2023

The irony being she performed longer during the first songs than any of his career matches — dazza (@darren1a1) February 16, 2023

His match with Undertaker made me disgusted pic.twitter.com/cvh4ER1VOh — Anthony S (@StraderZane) February 16, 2023

If we all being honest her performance was WAY better than the last 10 Goldberg performances we’ve gotten ‍♂️ — (@letsgooo510) February 16, 2023

Meanwhile she’s a billionaire and he’s still trying to be relevant and wrestle horrible matches guys never been good — Cory (@coryjuly1988) February 16, 2023

He’s the absolute last person that should be accusing anyone of a horrible performance. — The Real Howard Hood (@HoodiAm) February 16, 2023

Who tf asked for Goldberg’s opinion on Queen Rihanna and her #SuperBowl performance ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/s1qQUA3859 — ✰ ✰ (@itsJustinRitch) February 17, 2023

He’s a 50 year old white guy with a goatee. Of course he hated it. — Travis (AEW.ONE) (@AEW_ONE) February 17, 2023

MVP calls out Goldberg after his controversial comments about Rihanna

Taking to Twitter, WWE superstar MVP took an indirect jab at Goldberg. MVP questioned what part of the show people find disgusting.

The 49-year-old further implied that he was baffled by the people who are not offended by “presidential candidates bragging about grabbing a woman by the vag*** or a first lady posting nude”. But instead, find Rihanna’s performance disgusting.

I’ve noticed that a lot of the people that find Rhianna offensive or are “disgusted” by her performance at the SB are not at all bothered by a presidential candidate bragging about “grabbing women by the ” or a 1st lady posing nude.

Interesting… — MVP (@The305MVP) February 16, 2023

Serious question. I didn’t see the SB halftime show. What was it about her performance that some people find so offensive? — MVP (@The305MVP) February 16, 2023

