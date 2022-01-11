Wrestling

“Even when I was champion, I never felt untouchable” – Rob Van Dam says he was never comfortable in WWE

Rob Van Dam says he was never comfortable in WWE
Archie Blade

Previous Article
"If LeBron James can keep up his consistency I’ll gladly be there to congratulate him": NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar expects the 37-year old to perform at the highest level to revive the Los Angeles Lakers
Next Article
"Klay Thomson outscored the likes of KD, Steph and Lebron in the 2016 NBA playoffs": Despite the Finals loss, the Warriors' sharpshooter led the playoffs in total points scored in 2016
WWE Latest News
Rob Van Dam says he was never comfortable in WWE
“Even when I was champion, I never felt untouchable” – Rob Van Dam says he was never comfortable in WWE

Rob Van Dam says he was never comfortable in WWE. The former WWE and ECW…