“Even when I was champion, I never felt untouchable” – Rob Van Dam says he was never comfortable in WWE

Rob Van Dam says he was never comfortable in WWE. The former WWE and ECW Champion revealed that he was never at ease in the promotion.

Rob Van Dam is one of the most recognizable names in professional wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer was one of the most exciting wrestler to watch and is rightfully considered by many as one of the biggest names to have ever wrestled inside a WWE ring.

Despite all his accolades and achievements, RVD revealed that he never felt like he was untouchable. During a recent appearance on Rene Dupree’s podcast, Cafe De Rene, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed his time in the promotion.

“For some reason, I was never really comfortable in WWE. People are like, every time someone gets fired now, which I mean is pretty crazy now how often they’ve been doing that, but the world is always shocked, like, ‘Oh my God.’

Even when I was champion, I never felt untouchable. They humbled me so much. They would give you plans, ‘We’re going to do this’ and psyche. After so much of that, it humbled me to where I’m like,‘Oh, I’m not fired. That’s cool.’”

RVD had a thirty year career where he wrestled in promotions such as ECW, WCW, WWE, and IMPACT Wrestling. His career highlight was winning the WWE Championship after beating John Cena and then being awarded the reactivated ECW World Heavyweight Championship; making him the the only man to hold both titles at the same time.

He was inducted into the into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class last year.

