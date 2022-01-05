“Was Bill frustrated at this point? Sure” – Eric Bischoff reveals Goldberg’s reaction to Hulk Hogan taking his spot as the top babyface

Eric Bischoff reveals Goldberg’s reaction to Hulk Hogan taking his spot as the top babyface during their time together at WCW.

Goldberg is one of the biggest names to ever grace the profession wrestling industry. He was a superstar during the Monday Night Wars and at one point he was WCW’s biggest babyface in the company despite his inexperience and young age.

With Hulk Hogan establishing himself as the biggest heel in the industry, the promotion needed someone to step up in the other direction and Goldberg more than proved himself in that role. However, when Hogan turned face once again, Goldberg was no longer the top guy in the promotion. That role went back to the Hulkster.

While speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff shared how Goldberg felt about the change in his role within the promotion.

“I think Bill was like, Bill [Goldberg] got frustrated a lot going back to you know the fact that he was new in the business and didn’t have, you know, a solid foundation experience that he could rely upon. So, there’s a lot of things that frustrated Bill.

Was Bill frustrated at this point? Sure. But, not because he wasn’t being featured and wasn’t the star of the show. That’s not true. Not true at all. Bill was a team player. He was just not sure how to be a team player sometimes, you know, or whose team or side to join. He was pulled in a lot of different directions, but he was never the kind of guy that you know, where it all had to be about him. That was not him.”

Both Hulk Hogan and Bill Goldberg have since been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. While Higan has long retired, Goldberg still performs on a part-time basis with WWE. His last appearance was against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel.

He reportedly has one more match left in his WWE contract. It is likely that his final fight could take place at Wrestlemania. However,there is no word regarding his future with the promotion at the moment. The only way to know for sure is to stay tuned with WWE programming.

