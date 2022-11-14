Former WWE Champion Posts Sarcastic Quip Criticizing Elon Mush for New Verification Feature on Twitter – “What Could Be Better Than a Multitude of One-of-a-Kinders?”

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, speaks during a South by Southwest panel in Austin in 2018. SpaceX is planning a rocket engine production facility near Waco, Musk said on social media Saturday. Musk

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, he introduced a new verification scheme that allows users to get their accounts verified for $8. Musk’s acquisition has led to famous wrestling stars such as Mick Foley and Adam Page deleting their accounts. Right after Musk’s takeover, Mick Foley deleted his personal Twitter handle.

Hangman Adam Page joined Foley and Tweeted, “I am deleting Twitter from my phone” and gave out his other social media links.

The new verification system has caused a wave of imposter accounts to get the blue tick. Along with Foley and Page, former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam hilariously took shots on Twitter expressing his hot take on the new verification system.

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam hilariously criticizes new verification system on Twitter

The ECW original RVD took to Twitter on Sunday to express his dismay over Twitter’s $8 verification system. It’s not uncommon to see countless fake accounts named after famous personalities. With the new scheme, fake accounts will be able to garner an even more enormous number of followers.

At least now, with the rented verification check marks, the fake RVD accounts can get more followers than they already do. What could be better than a multitude of one-of-a-kinders ?#intendedsarcasm — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) November 13, 2022

The hardcore wrestling legend is currently in line to be inducted into the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame. According to PWInsider, the former Mr. Money in the Bank will be the 22nd addition to the Hardcore HOF which is set to take place on December 17.

RVD responds to a fan who asked him if he will ever return to the ring

Van Dam has done it all in the wrestling business. Besides having a successful run in WWE, he also ruled the roost in other promotions such as TNA, BCW, ECW, and then some. His most iconic run in WWE was when ECW invaded WWE in 2005 and Van Dam faced the face of WWE, John Cena.

The former WWE Champion last competed in WWE in 2014 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame seven years later in 2021. Although his career in WWE seems to have ceased, he perpetually wrestled for other promotions such as Noah Pro Wrestling in Japan.

His last match was in mid-July. On being asked by a fan on Twitter if he was going to return to Japan, RVD responded in one word.

While it is certain that we haven’t seen the last of RVD, it is still a mystery which promotion RVD will choose to wrestle for.

Click here for more wrestling news.