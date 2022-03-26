“I’ve always respected your legacy” – Former 4 -Time WWE Champion Says He is Sad to Hear Triple H’s Retirement

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion says he is sad to know about Triple H’s retirement and hopes to cross pathways with Triple H again.

Triple-H dropped a piece of massive news by announcing his retirement as an in-ring performer from WWE in a recent interview on ESPN’s First Take. The whole wrestling world is reacting to the announcement of Triple H’s retirement from in-ring action. Fans and wrestling pros have congratulated The Game and thanked him for his fantastical contribution to the pro-wrestling business.

Triple H retires from a 30-year long in-ring career in WWE.

Triple H had promised to appear on ESPN’s First Take and, as promised he made an appearance and dropped a massive update on his in-ring career in WWE. The Game confirmed the rumours that have been circulating in recent weeks and announced his retirement. WWE took Twitter to announce the news.

Triple H also provided a thorough account of the “serious cardiac event” that he had suffered in September last year.

In his interview with Stephen A. Smith, the NXT boss disclosed that he had a defibrillator in his chest following heart surgery and will enter the squared circle as an in-ring performer.

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio Talks about Triple H’s in-ring retirement.

The Former Champion says that despite all his differences with Triple H, he will always respect him. Four-times WWE World Heavyweight Champion took time to express his thoughts on Triple H’s retirement from the squared circle in a video that was posted on Lucha Libre Online.

The video is the native language of the former WWE champion. Here is the English transcription of the video.

“In the past, the difference in personalities didn’t allow us to have the best of the relationships. However, only with wisdom we can recognize when we commit a mistake, and understand that we can amend those errors. I’ve always respected your person and your legacy. Yes, that great legacy that you left all of us wrestlers, fans, and the industry. That industry that you gave so much for it”.

“You’ve been involved (in the wrestling industry) 100% to pass that torch and make sure that the whole business can keep running for many years to come. Triple H, I’m really happy to know that you’re safe at home with your family and loved ones. Happy to know that life and God allow you to be beside your daughters and do what we love most in life, beings parents. It makes me sad to know that you’re going to hang up your wrestling boots. However, we understand that this is the best for you, your family and your health. I only want to take a minute to say… God Bless you. Hope that we can cross pathways again”.

Alberto El Patron further tweeted expressing his gratitude and wished Triple H on his WWE in-ring retirement.

We had our differences during the day. But I will always respect you and your legacy in this industry. I’m really to happy to hear that you’re safe and that you can keep being a dad to your daughters. Sad to hear about you hanging your boots. You are one of the greatest of all pic.twitter.com/anQGu1oSOI — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) March 25, 2022

