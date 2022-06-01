Wrestling

Former WWE superstar congratualtes his old rival CM Punk on winning the AEW World Championship

Alberto Del Rio Congratulates CM Punk on winning the AEW World Championship
Rishabh Singh

Previous Article
"It was supposed to be a tag originally" - Paul Wight discloses actual plans for his Wrestlemania match against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather
Next Article
“Ja Morant could be worth $850 million in a shorter time than LeBron James”: An expert from an international marketing agency believes Grizzlies star could become a brand like the King in Cleveland
WWE Latest News
Alberto Del Rio Congratulates CM Punk on winning the AEW World Championship
Former WWE superstar congratualtes his old rival CM Punk on winning the AEW World Championship

CM Punk’s winning the AEW World Championship got him a congratulatory tweet from an old…