“That’s tough to swallow, and it makes you think differently” – Triple H chokes up talking about his near-death experience with Stephen A. Smith

Triple H broke his silence on what was thought as a “cardiac event” last September. He explained that the incident turned out to be a more serious health scare than what he initially thought it would be.

“Basically, the way your heart pumps out 55-65% of your ejection fraction is a good number. I was at 30 and I got a quick text message saying, ‘Don’t take time. Pack a bag real quick, head to the emergency room. I’ll fill you in on the way.” He Said.

Triple H appeared on Stephen A. Smith‘s ESPN+ show and almost teared up while recalling his near-death experience. The Game explained that it began with viral pneumonia and turned into something that changed his whole life.

The hall-of-fame wrestler expressed that his wife (Stephanie McMahon) noticed he was coughing up blood. Therefore, when he went through more tests, it was revealed that fluid around his heart caused life-threatening cardiac issues.

Triple H also talked about his children and said that the event made him see life differently.

“We have three young girls — 15, 13, 11. Suddenly I come home, I’m a little bit sick, and their dad, who’s strong always, suddenly is in the hospital. And I don’t know if they understood the consequences of it but there are moments when there when they’re putting you out for stuff and you think ‘Is this it?’ Do you wake up from this?” he asked, beginning to tear up. “That’s tough to swallow, and it makes you think differently.”

“I was nose-diving, and sort of at the one-yard line of where you don’t want to be for your family and your future,” Triple H continued.

‘The Game’ Triple H also talks about Stephen A. Smith’s near-death experience.

Smith (The Show’s Anchor) also had his own near-death experience earlier this year during COVID. The ESPN star had spent time hospitalised and was told by medics that he might not have survived if he was not vaccinated. Talking about Smith’s condition, Triple H said:

“I’m sure, as you’ve come out of your COVID scare — it makes you feel differently about life,” Triple H said to Smith. “It doesn’t make you any less driven for the things that you do, but it certainly makes you appreciate what you have more.”

Triple H announced his retirement on Stephen A Smith’s ESPN show.

The 52-year-old Triple H also announced his WWE in-ring retirement on the show following the health scare.

“As far as in-ring, which I get a lot, I’m done,” he said. “I will never wrestle again. First of all, I have a defibrillator in my chest, and it’s not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV.” He told Smith.

