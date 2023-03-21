Former Diva Left WWE After Randy Orton and Edge Bullied Her on Plane Ride

In WWE, while some newcomers stick around and fight their way to the top, others slide into obscurity. Former WWE diva, Joy Giovanni, may be long gone and forgotten, but she recently emerged recalling a shocking revelation made by her friend, Amy Weber, about Edge and Randy Orton. Joy debuted in WWE in 2004. Her career lasted only a year. During her year-long career, the former diva was involved in an on-screen romantic angle with Big Show.

Edge and Orton, collectively known as the Rated RKO, allegedly bullied Joy’s friend, Amy Weber, into quitting wrestling.

Giovanni recalled a plane ride she and Weber took which occasioned the latter to rethink her decision to be a wrestler. And no, it’s not the infamous “Plane Ride from Hell” but her experience was somewhat in the same vein.

Joy Giovanni recalls Amy Weber’s terrible experience on a plane ride to Japan

While speaking with Ring The Belle, Joy Giovanni revealed her disturbing experience on a flight to Japan. According to her, someone poured a drink on Amy Weber while she was sleeping on the flight.

Giovanni also cited that she regrets not leaving in solidarity with her on-screen rival. After the incident, Joy was apprehensive about going to sleep, as she was warned by other wrestlers that disturbing things happen on WWE plane rides.

“I don’t think I had said it to her before, but I felt really bad always for not leaving in solidarity with her. I was sitting with her at the time. I’m a 100% positive that someone poured a drink all over her when we were sleeping.”

Weber left WWE in February 2005, but Giovanni stuck around for a few more months. At the time, Weber was involved in a program with Giovanni. Her unceremonious departure from the company led to an abrupt change in creative plans.

Amy Weber breaks her silence about why she left WWE

In 2020, in a YouTube video, Amy Weber accused Randy Orton and WWE Hall of Famer Edge of bullying her. According to her, it was the bullying that caused her to split from Vince McMahon’s company.

Weber claimed that Randy Orton slammed her plane seat so hard that she fell out of it. She also alleged that Randy used obscenities toward her. As to Edge, the 52-year-old claimed that the Hall of Famer poured a drink on her while she nodded off on the plane.

“I was awoken by someone pouring a drink in my face. So immediately I popped up, I looked up, and I saw Edge, yes, you, Edge, with a partially drank drink in his hand, there was a little bit left, and it was the same color that was basically all over me.

