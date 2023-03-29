Former WWE Superstar Reveals if He and Shawn Michaels Ever Had a Homos*xual Relationship With Each Other

Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty, collectively known as the Rockers, go way back. The Rockers famously split up in 1991 when Shawn Michaels turned on his partner and delivered a superkick during the barbershop segment. While Shawn ascended as a top-tier talent, Marty remained a mid-card wrestler. But the Rockers’ glorious tag team career remains unforgettable. Strangely, the deep chemistry between the two led to the fans speculating if the two were covertly lovers in real-life.

Let’s not forget, Shawn Michaels is no stranger to finding himself at the epicenter of scandalous stories. He was also once featured in a gay magazine. But Marty Jannetty seemed to be too bothered by the fans’ questions regarding his rumored gay love with his tag team partner. He took matters into his hands and laid the rumors to rest.

Marty Jannetty comments on his relationship with Shawn Michaels

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Marty Jannetty expressed his annoyance over being asked if he and Shawn Michaels were in a homosexual relationship. Jannetty claimed that he is straight. The former tag team Champion even vouched that HBK had carnal desires only for women.

Since the duo invariably roomed together, people jumped to the conclusion that they were gays. However, Jannetty admitted that he had seen Michaels “perform with the ladies”.

He wrote-

“Truth is, I don’t love d*cks. I doubt that he did and that’s why they gay community called him potentially the pitcher, not the catcher. lol. But so, we roomed together 1 trillion plus 7 times. I saw him perform only with ladies.”

Marty Jannetty going crazy on Facebook again 😭🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Kc4qGkqmlV — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) March 28, 2023

Jannetty then joked that if he was indeed gay, he’d have roomed up with Patt Patterson. Jannety also joked that HBK did not have a proclivity for the male genital, though he was labeled as the “pitcher” rather than a “catcher” by the gay community.

Bret Hart once accused Shawn Michaels of having a homos*xual relationship with Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon undoubtedly loved Shawn Michaels as one of his most precious talents, but Bret Hart claimed that McMahon and Michaels were romantic behind closed doors. Hart made this major accusation in an interview, seemingly a few years after the Montreal Screwjob.

At the time, there was a lot of bad blood between Bret Hart and McMahon & Micheals. It’s fitting that Hart made those shocking claims out of anger, but to this day, the story remains an urban legend.

