Kevin Nash Recalls Scott Hall Beating the ‘Dog Sh*t’ Out of a Former WWE Intercontinental Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently shared an incident when the late Scott Hall gave a beat down to a former WWE superstar.

Kevin Nash shared a good bond with the late Scott Hall both in and outside the squared circle. Both veterans have spent a decent amount of time working together in WCW and WWE. Their best work in WWE is best highlighted in the period when they were part of the backstage faction Kliq with Triple H, Shawn Michaels and X-Pac.

The two later moved to WCW and formed the nWo with Hulk Hogan.

With years of work and traveling with each other, both would have gotten into many backstage altercations that they can share after retirement.

One such incident was recently brought to light by Kevin Nash on a recent episode of his podcast, Kliq This. The Hall of Famer recalled how former IC champion Marty Jannetty received a beating by badly beaten down by Razor Ramon.

‘Marty Jannetty trashed a hotel room and Scott Hall got blamed,’ says Kevin Nash

Jannetty was one of the best tag team wrestlers during the late 80s and is best known for his work alongside Shawn Michaels in The Rockers stable. The other Rocker has also held the WWF Intercontinental Championship once during his singles run.

While speaking on his show, Big Daddy Cool recalled an incident that took place during the mid-90s. Nash stated that in one of their tours, Marty Jannetty trashed a hotel room. However, he was able to get away from the consequences.

Somehow, all the blame came on Scott Hall, who had nothing to do with it. In fact, the late Hall of Famer had to pay for the damages and was also sent home.

So, when he got back and found Marty having a sleep on the training table, he gave him the punishment. Kevin Nash stated that Scott Hall beat the dog sh*t out of the former IC champion. He said:

“Marty Jannetty trashed a hotel room, and somehow Scott [Hall] got blamed. And he got called and they deducted money out of his check and he gets sent home. He got to the building and Marty was asleep on a training table… Scott just… I mean, beat the dog sh*t out of him.”

Nash remembered how Scott often used to say that he may not be the toughest, but he eventually gets his revenge when the other person is sleeping.

The Bad Guy of the ring passed away earlier this year at the age of 63

The Pro wrestling world was shocked when the news of Scott Hall’s death came out earlier this year on March 14. The 2-time WWE Hall of Famer was declared dead after suffering complications from surgery.

Hall underwent hip surgery but unfortunately, suffered multiple heart attacks after that which he could not bear. One of the founding members of the legendary faction nWo left the world at the age of 63.

