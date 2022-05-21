The Rock was once asked to wear a piece of garment. However, the Brahma Bull rejected the attire he was assigned to wear per script.

WWE Hall of Famer ‘The Godfather’ Charles Wright recently spoke about how the Rock refused to wear the same outfit as the members of The Nation of Domination and joked about not wanting to ride with them because people thought he smokes pot.

On November 17, 1996, Farooq established the group Nation of Domination, consisting of The Rock, D’LO Brown, Mark Henry, Owen Hart, and The Godfather.

Initially, The Rock was not the trash-talking ‘Brahma Bull’ that the fans love. Before his character evolved, he was a member of the Nation of Domination. While we like to believe that The Rock is successful in Hollywood because of his charismatic personality and versatility, WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright recently revealed that The Rock once refused the ‘get-up’ that was required in the script of his character.

Charles Wright spoke to Title Match Wrestling, he said:

“The only problem we had with him is he didn’t wanna wear the Muslim caps… Then he didn’t wanna put the green, red and yellow, whatever the sign was… black, green and red… he didn’t wanna put that on him, so he ended up putting a little stripe on his shorts. But that was the only problem we had. He completely refused to wear a hat.”

The Rock was rather unwilling to drop his style. During their entrance to the ring, he was the odd man out because of his outfit.

The Godfather recalls a funny story about The Rock

During their stint as the members of The Nation of Domination, four members (D’Lo Brown, Mark Henry, Charles Brown, and The Rock) used to ride together before and after the shows.

Charles was a regular user of marijuana and often smoked it during their rides. Naturally, everybody assumed that everybody on that ride is a pot smoker.

Charles said:

“After that, he was great to work with, great guy, great stories with him,” Wright said. “He came to me one day and said, ‘Hey, big dog, I can’t ride with you no more.’ Me, him, D’Lo, and Mark Henry were riding together. He goes, ‘Bro, every time I go some place I’m smelling like cannabis.’”