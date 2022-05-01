“The Rock can get it too,” says Roman Reigns drops a hint on possible match up with Dwayne Johnson after the show at the O2 arena in London.

‘The Tribal Cheif’ Roman Reigns implies that he is ready for ‘The Brahma Bull’ The Rock for Wrestlemania 39.

Roman Reigns recently dropped a hint in a message directed to The Rock. The speculations around the dream match between The Rock and his real-life cousin Roman Reigns may be put to action at Wrestlemania 39.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns had an interesting message for The Rock at the O2 arena in London. After successfully defending the titles against Drew Mcintyre, Roman decided to chat with the fans off-air. Surprisingly, Roman let out the ‘babyface’ character that he hides behind the intense heel ‘The Tribal Cheif’ character and wished the fans well.

During his moment in the ring with the microphone, a fan asked “What about The Rock?”

Roman emphatically answered, “The Rock can get it too,”.

The crowd went wild at Roman’s response.

The dream match between the brothers at Wrestlemania 39

Roman Reigns is currently at the top of the food chain in the WWE. His step to turning heel in 2020 has brought him a lot of success. The Head Of The Table has achieved a whole lot in his prime. From conquering big names in the business like The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Edge, and Kane to winning Championships titles, cutting intense promos, and then some, The Chief has cemented his legacy in the WWE as the king of the hill. At this point, in his career Roman seems invincible. However, there is One name that may change things for Roman for better or worse, ‘The Great One. The Rock perhaps is the only mountain left for Reigns to climb to solidify his supremacy.

According to sources, there are speculations that the two men may grace the fans with their presence, going head to head at Wrestlemania 39. Overcoming The Rock will give The Chief the bragging rights.

Journalist Dave Melter reported:

“The belief is that Rock wants to do it. They believe that is probably main event, but they are all very aware that there are things that could get in the way and that might not happen, but the working idea is Roman Reigns against Rock for L.A. But, it is not etched in stone by any means. That’s been the plan for months, and months, and months, and nothing has changed. They’re of the opinion that he won’t back out and he really wants it, because time is running out on him,”

Although the match is not yet “etched in stone”, WWE has always had an eye for this dream match. The plan may come to fruition if there are no roadblocks on the way to the road to Wrestlemania 39.

After all this, we know what’s in it for Roman, but, what’s in it for The Rock? Is The Rock looking for another reign as the undisputed champion in the WWE?

I guess we all have to watch this space!