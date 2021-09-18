“He had me up against the back door and I couldn’t get away from him” – Ric Flair trends after Dark Side Of The Ring release ‘PLANE RIDE FROM HELL’ Episode

Ric Flair trends after Dark Side Of The Ring release ‘PLANE RIDE FROM HELL’ Episode which went in detail about the infamous plane ride.

WWE two time Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been trending on social media since Dark Side of the Ring’s season 3B premiere episode. The episode focused on WWE’s infamous “Plane Ride from Hell” that took place all the way back in May 5, 2002.

The Nature Boy had a lot of spotlight in this episode, the only time he probably doesn’t want it. Flair was shown as the locker room leader rallying his boys to party. It also included a story of him exposing himself to two flight attendants, Taralyn Cappellano and Heidi Doyle.

Doyle appeared on Dark Side of the Ring and talked about Flair’s behavior.

“I was in the galley. Ric Flair was naked in a cape only, and then he decided to come back to the galley to get a coke and then he wouldn’t leave the galley. He had me up against the back door, and I couldn’t move, I couldn’t get away from him… I couldn’t… I couldn’t move. He was spinning around his penis and he wanted me to touch it. He took my hand and put it on him.”

The episode also noted that Flair denied the allegations in the past, and a settlement was reached between the plaintiffs and WWE.

Here are more details from the original lawsuit per Grantland.com.

“In May, Fliehr (Ric Flair) and a group of other wrestlers, including Scott Hall (‘Razor Ramon’) and Virgil Runnels III (‘Dustin Rhodes a.k.a. Goldust’) were on a chartered flight back to the United States after a series of shows in Europe. They began drinking, and the situation quickly deteriorated. Two flight attendants, Taralyn Cappellano and Heidi Doyle, would compile their allegations into a 2004 lawsuit. Chief among the chronicled misdeeds was Fliehr’s sexual aggression.

He wore nothing but a jeweled cape, the flight attendants said, and ‘flashed his nakedness, spinning his penis around.’ He separately grabbed each woman’s hand and placed it on his crotch, and then ‘forcibly detained and restrained’ Doyle ‘from leaving the back of the galley of the airplane while he sexually assaulted her.’ Other wrestlers on the flight passed out syringes to the flight attendants with instructions to dispose of them. The specifics of the assault aren’t clear. At other points during the flight, Hall licked Doyle’s face, told her he wanted to ‘lick her p_ssy,’ and asked Cappellano to ‘suck his d_ck.’ Runnels advised Cappellano that, ‘You and me are gonna f_ck.’”

You can watch the full episode below:



