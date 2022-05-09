“He has to be the greatest of all time” – Kurt Angle names the GOAT of wrestling and it’s not Shawn Michaels

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently gave his opinion on who the greatest of all time was and named someone he thinks is better than Shawn Michaels.

Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels are two of the most celebrated wrestlers in the arenas of wrestling all over the world. Both the wrestlers own immense skills and are considered to be a threat in the minds of their opponents. These wrestlers with immense power and irreplaceable wrestling skills followed huge popularity and several championships.

On one hand, Chris Jericho posts his debut in the year 1990 has won several championships including, the Undisputed WWF Championship. Along with this the wrestler is also a six-time world champion, three-time World Heavyweight Champion and is also the winner of the WCW/World Championship a couple of times.

In the same way, Shawn Michaels is a three-time WWE champion, one-time World champ, one-time European champ, three-time Intercontinental champ and a six-time tag team champ. The Heartbreak Kid was the first Grand Slam Champion in WWE’s history. Both the wrestlers, Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels are included in the WWE’s Hall of Fame.

With this report card, it becomes immensely difficult to make a prediction when it comes to the G.O.A.T. Both the wrestlers are Marvels in their way. However, another WWE superstar Kurt Angle is of a different opinion. The wrestler is been able to pick the superior among the two wrestlers.

Kurt Angle considers only Chris Jericho as G.O.A.T.

Speaking on one of the episodes in the recent past King Kurt on, The Kurt Angle Show said that he had always thought Shawn to be the greatest of all time. But Chris Jericho with his accomplishments in the company of AEW has surpassed Michaels as per Angle.

Recently, this topic erupted all again. In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online Angle was questioned about his pick of Chris Jericho over Michaels.

To this Kurt responded,

“What he’s been able to do with his characters, changing and innovating himself and being able to be as effective as he is in the business this late in his career. At 51, 52 years of age, and being in the business for over 30 years.”

The wrestling machine applauded Jericho for putting in his time and effort for so long. He said that it is one of the reasons for considering the wrestling over another great, Shawn Michaels.

“I put him up there with Shawn Michaels, but now, after being in AEW and doing the things he’s doing now, he has to be the greatest of all time, especially (for) the number of years he put in,” said Kurt Angle.

Chris Jericho was one of the first notable names to sign with All Elite Wrestling in 2019. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion defeated ‘Hangman’ Adam Page to become the inaugural AEW World Champion in the same year.

