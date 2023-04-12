ECW Legend Taz Reportedly Wants His AEW Star Son “Hook” In WWE Sooner Than Later

Ever since taking over WWE creative, Triple H has kept a close eye on AEW. Many dirt sheets have reported The Game aims to sign more stars from the rival promotion. In fact, Tony Khan has admitted that WWE did approach many of his stars in the past 6–8 months. However, he might not be able to hold on to a specific name for too long. According to a report, wrestling veteran Taz wants his son Hook to leave AEW and instead sign with WWE.

Taz is well-known for his work in ECW, where he held the World Heavyweight Title twice. He made his WWE debut in 2000 but hung up his wrestling boots in 2002. However, he kept working in the company as a color commentator until his contract expired in 2009. Right Now, the ECW legend is a commentator in AEW. In the past, he has also worked as the manager of ‘Team Taz’.

Instead of AEW, Taz wants Hook to be in WWE sooner than later

According to BoozerRasslin, Taz wants to see Hook in WWE instead of AEW. The report claims the ECW legend wants his son to do so soon than later.

BoozerRasslin also noted that WWE wants a few names out of their AEW contracts. In fact, he claimed the management has been working on that tirelessly for the last few months.

As to Hook leaving AEW for WWE, the report stated nothing other than Taz wants that. Besides, there’s no detail regarding when his contract with AEW will expire.

The 24-year-old star started his career strong but got lost in the shadows after a while

For those who don’t know, Hook is one of the rising stars in AEW and the son of WWE veteran Taz. “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” was introduced as the newest member of Team Taz on the November 25, 2020, episode of Dynamite.

Almost a year later, he made his in-ring debut during an episode of Rampage. In his first-ever pro wrestling match, Hook secured a victory against Fuego Del Sol.

Last year, he defeated Ricky Starks to become the FTW champion. The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil also defended his title against Matt Hardy later. However, despite having a promising start, Hook lost his momentum by the end of 2022. Currently, he is just another talent on the AEW roster waiting for his luck to return.

