“He was basically writing for himself” – WWE Hall of Famer says Vince McMahon lived vicariosly through his character

WWE Hall of Famer says Vince McMahon lived vicariosly through his on screen character. It is no secret that the WWE Chairman always wanted to be a wrestler himself.

Before he was outed as the owner of WWE, Vince McMahon used to do commentary. This was a compromise between him and his father. Vince wanted to be a wrestler but his father was of the opinion that promoters did not appear on the show and should stay apart from their wrestlers.

It is very well known that Vince McMahon based Ted Dibiase’s “The Million Dollar Man” character was based on the type of wrestler that Vince McMahon wanted to be. Fomrer WWE Champion JBL has stated that his own character was also based on Vince’s vision of himself as a wrestler.

JBL performed as Bradshaw and was part of the APA with Ron Simmons. However, following Simmons’ retirement, Bradshaw underwent a massive character change, The long hair and beard was gone. He was now wearing a cowboy hat and suits. He called himself a wrestling god and genuinely became the most hated heel in WWE at the time.

Speaking on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, the WWE Hall of Famer said:

“Ted DiBiase said the same thing. He said Vince was writing for himself. I knew when I’d go there to Vince, he was basically writing for himself. Like, ‘If I could be a heel and I could do this 300 nights a year, this is what I would do.’”

Bully Ray, known as Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE who was also part of the podcast replied:

“Exactly, and you were smart enough to realize that [that Vince McMahon lived vicariously through JBL’s character], and you said, ‘Okay, boss, pour it on me. I’m gonna go out.’ And look at everybody that got made being in the ring with you, so it’s about embracing that heat and not being afraid of it.”



