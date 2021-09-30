Real reason why Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton missed WWE RAW this week. She fought and lost to Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules.

Alexa Bliss was not part of this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. She faced Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules, losing in the championship match and lamenting the loss of Lily, who was destroyed in the aftermath. Bliss was seen crying before making her way out.

Bliss did not appear on the Monday Show after the pay per view. There were reports that she was set to take some time off. However, no reason was given the move. It appears that wemay now know why and the reason is more than just a vacation after months of hardwork.

Real reason why Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton missed WWE RAW this week

According to PWInsider, Alexa Bliss is set to undergo sinus surgery. They however, couldn’t onfirm how long she would be sidelined for following the procedure.

“Alexa Bliss was written off TV as of the Extreme Rules PPV as she is scheduled for an upcoming sinus surgery. PWInsider.com has not confirmed how long she will be out as of this writing.”

It will be interesting to see if Alexa Bliss returns as the same character or a new one (Or maybe even as her old self). She did post a tweet suggesting a change was coming.

“Energy cannot be created or destroyed, it can only be changed from one form to another.”

-Einstein — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 28, 2021



PWinsider also detailed the reason behind Randy Orton’s absence on the show statiing that he was not cleared to perform.

“WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Randy Orton was not at this past Monday’s Raw taping, PWInsider.com has confirmed. The word making the rounds backstage was that he was not “cleared to perform.”

The Viper last wrestled on the 20th of September’s episode of RAW where he defeated AJ Styles. He was not booked for Extreme Rules and even missed a house show. The report also noted that Orton wasn’t backstage at this week’s episode of RAW.

