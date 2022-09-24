“He Was the Biggest Star in the World”- The Rock Reveals His Muse in Acting Was This Hollywood Star Worth $150M

Former WWE megastar The Rock recalls where he got his inspiration from in the early years of his iconic acting career.

Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s life story is a perfect example of going from rags to riches. As a young man, Rock quit football to have a career in wrestling. Although wrestling was in his blood, The Rock had to start from the bottom.

He gained popularity during the dawn of The Attitude Era. Along with Stone Cold Steve Austin, Undertaker, and many others, The Rock became a mainstay in WWE. The Brahma Bull’s charisma on the mic and in the ring is incomparable.

These iconic Rock promos are surreal & wild to watch. Our @SevenBucksProd‘s @bfg728 was head writer @WWE for years & gives a peak into the ATTITUDE era of pro wrestling in his sensational new book “THERE’S JUST ONE PROBLEM” Check it out: https://t.co/rh1YWjXLW5 Congrats,man! pic.twitter.com/NohLiHMmw7 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 22, 2022

After making a name for himself in WWE, The Rock transitioned into acting and did his first movie Beyond the Mat in 1999. However, he rose to Hollywood fame after doing The Mummy Returns in 2001 and The Scorpion King in 2002.

Today, The People’s Champ is globally recognized for his work in WWE and Hollywood. Johnson is one of the highest-paid actors in the world. The Rock has been a role model and inspiration for other WWE superstars who are acting hopefuls. In a video that resurfaced on the internet, The Rock revealed who his idol was when he started his acting career.

The Rock recalls finding his muse in Hollywood

In the video, The Rock spoke about the day he went to a theatre to watch his movie The Scorpion King with his “hat low” in hopes of not being recognized, he saw the trailer of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean starring Johnny Depp.

The former ten-time WWE Champion recalled being enthralled by the “spectacle” of the trailer and hoped to become as big a star as Johnny Depp someday. Johnson described his experience to have evoked nostalgic moments from his childhood.

“One of the trailers was Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean with Johnny Depp. He was the biggest star in the world at that time. I was so blown away by that trailer, the spectacle of it, the magic of it, the transportation of it.”

“I thought I was a little kid again in a theatre eight years old in Charlotte, North Carolina, watching Indiana Jones. Like that’s how it made me feel.”

“One day, if I’m lucky enough, if I work my b**t off, maybe Disney will offer me a movie based on one of their iconic rides. Like the one, I just saw on that trailer. That was always my goal. It was a dream,”

Fast forward to twenty years later, the universe granted The Rock’s wish as he bagged the lead role in Disney’s Jungle Cruise.

Today Dwayne Johnson is a highly revered name in WWE and Hollywood. Though The Rock keeps his visit to the ring limited, he still makes appearances on WWE TV from time to time. Reportedly, The Brahma Bull is coming back ‘home’ at WrestleMania 39 to face his real-life cousin Roman Reigns.

