“He’s gonna end his career as one of the greatest” – Jim Ross names current WWE star he thinks will join the Hall of Fame

Jim Ross names current WWE star he thinks will join the Hall of Fame. He believes that he will be regarded as one of the greatest by his peers.

Jim Ross is a big fan of Randy Orton. Despite working for AEW, JR picked Orton over Kenny Omega as his choice for the best wrestler in the world. The legendary commentator was at it again on this week’s episode of his Grilling JR podcast.

Also read: Baron Corbin interacts with AEW star on social media

JR believes that when the Viper does decide to hang his boots he will go down as one of the greatest to have ever practiced their craft. He is also convinced that he will go into the Hall of Fame and will be “regarded by his peers as one of the greatest in-ring workers that they ever worked with.”

Jim Ross names current WWE star he thinks will join the Hall of Fame

“He’s gonna end his career as one of the greatest. He’ll be a Hall of Famer, no doubt. He’s also gonna be regarded by his peers as one of the greatest in-ring workers that they ever worked with of this generation, so it [hiring Orton] worked out well.”

Jim Ross also spoke about how he convinced Vince McMahon to sign Orton. Before his WWE career, Orton was in the marines. However, he received a bad conduct discharge after going AWOL, He also spent 38 days in a military prison. All this factors made Vince hesitant to make the signing but JR was adamant about bringing Orton in.

“Vince, being a strong patriot, didn’t like how that worked out for Randy in the military. I said, ‘Did you get a second chance [after a difficult upbringing]?’ ‘Yeah.’ ‘Well, what’s the difference with this kid? He’s third-generation. If he hits, look what we have. If he doesn’t hit, I can get rid of him in 90 days’ notice. What do we have to lose?’”

Randy Orton is a 14-time World Champion and is only behind John Cena and Ric Flair; both of who sit on 16 reigns each. Orton will have a chance to bridge that gap by one when he takes on Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship on Monday’s episode of RAW.

Click here for more Wrestling News