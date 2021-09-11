“Thanks for offering to help” – Baron Corbin interacts with AEW star on social media

Baron Corbin interacts with AEW star on social media. Wrestlers from either companies do not usually have friendly exchanges on social media.

WWE and AEW may not exactly be on friendly terms but it is common knowledge that the wrestlers on both sides are. However, it is not often that you see them interacting with each other on social media. There’s the odd mentions once in a while but that seems to be it.

Also read: Demon Finn Balor makes surprise WWE return to close out SmackDown

Baron Corbin, who has recently become happy again, wasn’t shy to thank those who offered him help during his rough patch, even if they work with AEW. Corbin and MJF had a hilarious conversation where they bonded over their disdain for New Jersey before Corbin thanked him for his offer to help.

Baron Corbin interacts with AEW star MJF on social media

“…..do I really have to go to New Jersey?,” MJF tweeted.

“It’s the absolute worst!,” Baron Corbin replied through a tweet.

It’s the absolute worst! — mayor of jackpot city (@BaronCorbinWWE) September 10, 2021



“How you holding up buddy? Heard you won big!,” MJF asked.

“Amazing! I’m back in the money! Thanks for offering to help when I was in need. Also Don’t let anyone in NJ touch you the smell will never come off [sic],” Corbin wrote.

Amazing! I’m back in the money! Thanks for offering to help when I was in need. Also Don’t let anyone in NJ touch you the smell will never come off. — mayor of jackpot city (@BaronCorbinWWE) September 10, 2021



This conversation was a continuation to their previous exchange where MJF offered to help Corbin.

“Baron I normally don’t loan money to poors but if you need any help I’m here for you….with interest, of course.”

Baron I normally don’t loan money to poors but if you need any help I’m here for you…. with interest, of course. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 20, 2021



Click here for more Wrestling News