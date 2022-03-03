How many kids does Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson have? The Rock is one of the biggest Hollywood stars in the world today.

The Rock is one of the most well known faces in the world. He began his career as a professional wrestler with the WWE where he performed for eight years. He was the biggest star in the company alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin and headlined Wrestlemania numerous times. The Brahma Bull has since ventured into other venues is now an actor and a businessman.

As an actor he has far exceeded expectations and is now one of the world’s highest-grossing and highest-paid actors. As a businessman, he co-founded the entertainment production company Seven Bucks Productions and is also the co-owner of American football league, the XFL.

The Rock however, is more than just a wrestler, actor or a businessman. He is also a father, something he takes immense pride in. During an appearance on Oprah’s Master Class last year in December, he confessed that being a father was the greatest job he’s ever had.

“I realized being a father is the greatest job I have ever had and the greatest job I will ever have. I always wanted to be a great dad. I always wanted to give [my children] things that I felt I never got.”

How many kids does Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson have?

The Rock is the father of three daughters — Simone, Jasmine, and Tiana. Simone was born on August 14, 2001 to the Rock and his ex-wife, Dany Garcia. He and Dany separated amicably on June 1, 2007. The Rock then began dating Lauren Hashian, with whom he has two daughters – Jasmine (born December 17, 2015) and Tiana (born April 17, 2018).

The Rock gushed over his three girls during an interview back in 2019 and expressed his joy in being a father to them.

“[Jasmine’s] so beautiful, and her and Tia — and of course my oldest, Simone — it’s just the best thing … I have a house full of just strong, bad-ass women … it’s terrifying, but it’s awesome. I grew up an only child [and] my dad was tough. He kicked my ass … there was a lot of testosterone growing up. So there is this balance, having all this estrogenic energy, then also me having the opportunity to infuse ‘father’ and hopefully setting a standard of what a man should be in their lives.”



The Rock’s oldest daughter Simone is currently signed with the WWE making her the first fourth-generation WWE wrestler. She began training at the WWE Performance Center back in February 2020. However, she is yet to make her in-ring debut although, that should only be a matter of time.

