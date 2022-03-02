Wrestling

“It’d be an honor and a privilege to be able to perform with him” – John Cena says he wants to share the screen with The Rock

John Cena says he wants to share the screen with The Rock
Archie Blade

Previous Article
"I will defend this country as best I can" - Bellator champion Yaroslav Amosov will stay in Ukraine to assist in the country's defence against Russian invaders 
Next Article
"We HAD to bring the logo back, just for you Shaquille O'Neal!": When Shaq's West Coast Customs bespoke GM Polaris slingshot, with cues from the original Cadillac Escalade
WWE Latest News
John Cena says he wants to share the screen with The Rock
“It’d be an honor and a privilege to be able to perform with him” – John Cena says he wants to share the screen with The Rock

John Cena says he wants to share the screen with The Rock. Both Cena and…