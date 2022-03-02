“It’d be an honor and a privilege to be able to perform with him” – John Cena says he wants to share the screen with The Rock

John Cena says he wants to share the screen with The Rock. Both Cena and The Rock have jumped from the WWE to Hollywood.

John Cena and The Rock have a lot in common. Both of them started their respective careers in the WWE. They made a name for themselves through their witty promos early on and went on to become huge crowd favorites. One more thing they have in common is their career switch to Hollywood.

Both Rock and Cena have successfully transitioned from being wrestlers to actors. The Rock, who made the move earlier, has much more success but Cena is quietly climbing the stairs of success through his role as DC Superhero, Peacemaker. He has already featured in The Suicide Squad movie and has a series of his own titled ‘Peacemaker.’

Interestingly, the Rock also has a starring role in another DC project, titled Black Adam. When asked by People Magazine, if there was a possibility of a crossover with the Brahma Bull, Cena expressed his desire to work with him but lamented his lack of authority to make it happen.

John Cena says he wants to share the screen with The Rock

“I’ll say the same thing every time with possibilities in the sort of universe… it would be an honor and a privilege to be able to perform with him. I think there still is a passionate marketplace that wants to see him in. But I’m sorry, man, that’s just not my choice so I don’t know. It’s so far beyond me. It’s beyond what I’m able to control.”

John Cena’s last WWE appearance was at SummerSlam last year. He challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and lost. With Wrestlemania around, fans have begun speculating if he will compete in the biggest wrestling event of the year.

However, Ringside News, have reported that although his name was discussed he is not in the plan at all. Cena also missed last year’s Wrestlemania. In fact, before his surprise return last year, John Cena’s last WWE match was his loss to Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House match at Wrestlemania 36.

Cena has previously said that he is not done with the promotion yet. However, at this point, it has become obvious that he will no longer have an extended run in the company. If he does return, it will only be for short cameos just as it was with the Rock several years ago.

Wrestlemania 38 is scheduled to take place on April 2 and 3, 2022, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Click here for more Wrestling News