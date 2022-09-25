“I Am Japanese B*tch” – WWE Star Iyo Sky Once Destroyed a Racist Fan With Her Epic Reply

Current WWE Women’s tag team champion Iyo Sky once slammed a fan for passing disgusting comments while she was in the ring.

Fans can often be seen mocking wrestlers while they are performing in the ring. Though, most of these are incidents either related to their onscreen character or something they do during a match. But, sometimes fans cross their limits and end up saying something gross. One such incident happened with current WWE women’s champion Iyo Sky during her NXT days.

If you talk about superstars from Asia in WWE, they often come across comments that target their background. But, Iyo Sky is not someone to back off from such things. The current WWE superstar knows how to shut someone’s mouth, both in and outside the ring.

Iyo Sky gives a fitting reply to a fan asking him to go back to China

Recently, a video clip has been going viral over the internet where a fan could be seen making some racist comments to Iyo Sky. But, that’s not it, the toxic fan was immediately shut down by the WWE star.

The incident took place in 2020 during a house show when Sky was making her entry into the ring. A fan could be heard targeting her and saying,

“Go Back To China.”

However, Iyo Sky, who is from Japan, first gave a look and then shut him down with an epic reply. In fact, other fans in attendance were laughing their guts out after hearing her epic reply. She said:

“I am Japanses. B*tch.”

Throwback to when Iyo Sky owned a racist fan in NXT. pic.twitter.com/ceo9KC8ldO — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) August 29, 2022

Well, first thing first, fans should never dare to do such a disgusting thing. And if they do, the current women’s tag team champion has demonstrated how to shut their mouth.

The former NXT women’s champion won her first title on the main roster recently

Iyo Sky made her main roster debut earlier this year at SummerSlam. The former NXT women’s champion came alongside Dakota Kai and Bayley to confront Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch. The trio has formed a group called Damage CTRL and is aiming to acquire all the women’s gold on RAW.

In fact, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky were immediately inserted into the tag team tournament which they failed to win. But, recently they defeated Raquel Gonzalez and Aliyah on an episode of RAW and became the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Nevertheless, Iyo Sky is well-known for her work in NXT and is one of those superstars who is expected to shine on the main roster. Well, she has the tag team gold now. Let’s see, when does she set her eyes on the women’s champion of either brand?

