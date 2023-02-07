WWE Hall of Famer Could Join Lita and Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber Against Damage CTRL

WWE Hall of Famer Lita made her return on RAW last night to help level the playing field for Becky Lynch against Bayley. The two Horsewomen fought each other inside a steel cage in last night’s main event. However, Bayley had the advantage with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky by her side. Lita ran in and took out Io Sky with a Twist of Fate that allowed Lynch to pick the win over Bayley and close the night out to roaring cheers from the crowd.

Also read: Seth Rollins Says Logan Paul “Doesn’t Care” About the Wrestling Industry

However, it appears that this is not the end of Lita in the WWE. This is not a onetime return, but is likely going to culminate into a match that will feature Becky Lynch, well, Lita, and most likely WWE Hall of Famer, and Lita’s former rival, Trish Stratus.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus could join Lita and Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber against Damage CTRL

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the WWE are planning for Lita to make her in-return at the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay per view next Saturday. However, she will not be alone. Instead, she will be partnered by Trish Stratus at the pay per view.

Together with Becky Lynch, they will take on Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai in a six-women tag team match.

The @WRKDWrestling account had the Lita news on their twitter this afternoon. I’d RT, but there’s another spoiler in there. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 7, 2023

Expect Lita tonight. Trish next week. Becky/Trish/Lita against Damage CTRL at Elimination Chamber. — WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) February 6, 2023

There have been reports that the WWE is planning a WrestleMania match between Bayley and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. If that is indeed the plan, then it looks like the two will go at it beyond Montreal.

Have Becky Lynch and Bayley been devalued with their recent bookings?

Becky Lynch was once the most interesting personality in wrestling. She was one of the first three women to main event WrestleMania and even won it. In fact, that night, she won both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships.

However, fans feel that she has been treated rather ordinarily recently.

Bayley is another case of the same.

She was seen as possibly the next John Cena for the women’s division. Unlike Cena, she turned heel and became the longest reigning SmackDown women’s Champion. However, since dropping the title, she feels nowhere as important as she once was.

In fact, the whole reason some fans find it hard to buy into this feud is because Bayley has barely won a feud since dropping the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Sasha Banks back in 2020.

She is not a threat to Lynch. Instead, it feels like she’s dragging Lynch with her, who should instead be chasing titles.

This is not Bayley’s fault but the WWE’s who have taken this amazing talent who has proven that they can work the mic and beaten all the credibility out of them.

Hopefully, this feud changes perceptions by the time it ends and both Bayley and Lynch go back to the positions in the card they rightfully belong in.

Click here for more Wrestling News