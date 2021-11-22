“I am so glad I am not there” – Eric Bischoff comments on the chaotic state of WWE

Eric Bischoff comments on the chaotic state of WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer did not hold back in his criticism of the promotion.

The WWE has come under heavy criticism for the manner in which it has carried itself in the last few years. The mass firings and the lack of a coherent storyline on television has done the promotion no favors and Eric Bischoff has called them out on it.

Also read: Real reason why The Rock did not make an appearance at Survivor Series 2021

During the latest “83 Weeks” podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer expressed his happiness and relief at not being associated with the promotion. Bischoff laid it our as it was and criticized them for being “the most chaotic, unorganized mess” he had ever seen.

Eric Bischoff comments on the chaotic state of WWE

“What I’m about to say is my gut. Based on his short period of time being there a little over two years ago now, and what we all see on television. It’s a mess. It is a creative, strategic, chaotic mess from what I can see from the outside looking in. You have people that were one or two round draft choices, and poof, they’re gone. No explanation. No understanding.”

“I am so glad I am not there, or wasn’t there, going into the draft because it’s the most chaotic, unorganized mess I’ve ever seen. It’s just a mess, and it wasn’t organized. It was very much a whim of the moment. There was some strategy involved. There was some debate in terms of the balance of talent on one show or the next. You also factor in that the USA had a voice in that, whether it was technically or contractually or not. They had a voice in that, as did Fox which was a new relationship. So, it was a mess.”

“Honest to God, there were changes being made during the actual draft. There were changes being made on live television. It was just the most chaotic thing I’ve ever seen. I’m convinced that long term planning, long term strategy, creatively speaking because business is different, but from a creative perspective if there’s a long term strategy, it’s a mystery to everybody other than the people who say there is.”

Click here for more Wrestling News