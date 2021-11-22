“There was no way he would be at the show tonight” – Real reason why The Rock did not make an appearance at Survivor Series 2021

Real reason why The Rock did not make an appearance at Survivor Series 2021. The Pay Per View was touted as the 25th anniversary of his debut.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wrestled his first match for the WWE back at Survivor Series 1996. This year’s event was promoted as his 25th anniversary with the promotion. However, despite multiple teases, the Brahma Bull was nowhere to be seen at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn

According to Dave Meltzer, the wrestler turned actor was never scheduled to appear at the pay per view. While speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, he revealed that the Rock was out of the country filming a movie and the strict quarantine regulations took travelling back and forth out as an option.

“Dwayne is out of the country, and he can’t come back. They are like, doing a movie, and he can’t go back and forth because of quarantine. There was no way he would be at the show tonight.”

Meltzer also mentioned that the WWE never actually advertised the Rock for Survivor Series and the speculation regarding his appearance was just a figment of the fans’ imagination.

“Well, they never advertised him. It’s like; he was never advertised. They never told you. It was something that people built up in their imagination. I wrote about it weeks ago that he would not be there. I mean, he couldn’t. Obviously, they did (the crowd expecting Rock’s return) because people built it up in their imagination. I mean, if he was advertised and he wasn’t there, it was one thing. But he was absolutely not advertised.

“That’s the thing. It’s like sometimes people would get these things. There was never a chance he was going to be there. And they didn’t announce, ‘Oh, he is in Europe, he can’t be there,’ because they never advertised him in the first place. They showed clips of him. They showed clips of Bret and Shawn on TV, and that doesn’t mean Bret was going to be there or Shawn.”

