“I didn’t get to do everything I wanted” – Former WWE Star blames Vince McMahon for not getting a big push in WWE

Former WWE superstar Raven recently voiced his opinion on why Vince McMahon never gave him a big push in the company.

Raven had two concise runs with WWE lasting for only four years. But, the former star won the ECW title twice during that time. However, the two-time champion has a different take on his WWE career. Raven believes he could have done better. He recently talked about the heat he had with his former boss, Vince McMahon.

In his recent appearance on Soundsphere, Raven recalled his stint with WWE. The 2-time ECW champion also expressed his views on why he wasn’t pushed by his former boss.

Raven thinks his heat with Vince McMahon kept him away from a big push

During the Podcast, Raven was asked whether he was satisfied with the character he portrayed in WWE. The former superstar responded by stating he wasn’t satisfied as he could not make it to the top. Raven further went on to reveal his heat with WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon. He asserted WWE never pushed him because of his dispute with McMahon. Although Raven did not share any specifics, he did blame his ex-boss for not getting the push he deserved. He said:

“It would’ve been [Satisfied] if I would have made it to the top of WWE. But, that was WWE. I had heat with McMahon, long story and so I never really got what I felt was the push I deserved in that company…”

Nonetheless, while reflecting on his ECW career, the veteran seemed pleased with what he had accomplished there. Raven claimed that his work in ECW will stand out against all others. The former 2-time ECW champion believes he delivered the best storylines during the short run he had in ECW.

“I felt the work I did in ECW will stand up against anybody’s work any time, anywhere, ever. Whether it’s work rate, whether it’s matches, whether it’s storyline, storyline especially…” Raven added.

The 53-year old veteran talks about his recent knee surgery

While speaking on the show, Raven also shared some news on the recent knee replacement surgery he went through. The veteran is rehabbing and readying himself to get the other knee and one shoulder replaced. Raven already has gotten his one shoulder replaced in the past.

Nevertheless, the former 2-time ECW champion was released by WWE in 2003. Raven’s last performance in WWE was against Jeff Hardy in a Royal Rumble qualifying match. After leaving WWE, he signed with TNA where he had a significant run. The veteran also held the NWA World Heavyweight Championship once.

Anyway, Raven’s conversation with Soundsphere clearly showed his dissatisfaction with his work in WWE, especially his bitterness with Vince McMahon.

