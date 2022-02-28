“I don’t get the feeling that she digs it” – WWE Hall of Famer says Ronda Rousey appears to be unhappy in the role she’s in

WWE Hall of Famer says Ronda Rousey appears to be unhappy in the role she’s in. Rousey is set to face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Ronda Rousey made her long awaited WWE return at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. She entered the match at number 28 and eliminated Charlotte Flair to earn a championship opportunity at Wrestlemania. She then chose to challenge Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the show of shows.

Rousey played the role of a tweener before her departure. She officially started as a face. However, Becky Lynch’s rise made her the de-facto heel in their feud. She has however returned as a white meat babyface against Charlotte’s heel persona.

Eric Bischoff though, is not convinced that Rousey is enjoying her return. Speaking on his “83 Weeks” podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that the former UFC star looked uncomfortable at times and appears to not be pleased with her current role.

“I’m looking at her in the ring, and she’s not an actress. So what you see is really what you get in terms of the way she carries herself. She’s not trying to be anything else. She doesn’t have the ability to be, so she’s very raw in that sense. When I’m watching her, I’m looking at somebody that is just not happy to be in the role she’s in. She’s doing it, and probably for a very good reason. But I don’t get the feeling that she digs it. I really don’t.”

Rousey has never won the SmackDown women’s Championship. In fact, this will only be the second time she competes for it. The first time she did was back at Wrestlemania 35 in the historic winner take all match between her, Flair and Lynch for both the RAW and SmackDown women’s titles.

She has won the RAW Women’s championship before and held it for 231 days. This is the second longest reign in the history of that title. Rousey is also the only woman to win a championship in both the UFC and WWE, as well as the only woman to headline a pay-per-view event in both companies. She also holds the distinction of being the first female fighter inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

