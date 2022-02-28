Real reason why Asuka has not been on WWE Television. The Empress of Tomorrow was last seen at Money in the Bank last year.

Asuka has been a major player in the WWE since appearing on NXT. Her move to the main roster was just as prominent. The Japanese Superstar became the first ever woman to win the Women’s Royal Rumble and challenged for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at her first ever Wrestlemania.

She eventually went on to win the Women’s Championship a number of times. In fact, she was given a lengthy title reign during the pandemic; a responsibility she carried admirably during one of the toughest times.

Her last appearance was all the way back at the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match last year at Money in the Bank. She has since remained inactive due to an injury. The Japanese Superstar teased a return last year in October. However, nothing has come of it.

There was speculation that she could make her comeback at Elimination Chamber. Many believed she would come out as the final competitor in the Women’s chamber match but yet again, she was nowhere to be seen.

Real reason why Asuka has not been on WWE Television

According to a report from Mike Johnson of PW Insider, the reason why Asuka has not appeared on WWE television is due to the lack of creative direction for her by the company.

“Nothing yet. The hope internally was for her to return this month but obviously there’s been nothing for her creatively. Other than hearing from fans who spotted her in Los Angeles recently, we haven’t heard anything additional on the Asuka front.”

Asuka is one of the most accomplished women in the WWE. Apart from the aforementioned Royal Rumble win, she has also won the SmackDown Women’s Championship once and the Raw Women’s Championship twice.

Coupled with her record making reign with the NXT Women’s Championship and her two Women’s Tag Team Championship she is also the second Women’s Grand Slam winner after Bayley and third Women’s Triple Crown winner after Bayley and Alexa Bliss.

With Wrestlemania looming, one can only hope that the WWE eventually come up with something for her.

