“I don’t need them” – Finn Balor claims that he doesn’t need WWE

Finn Balor claims that he doesn’t need WWE. The former Universal Champion has had a resurgence in his WWE career off late.

Finn Balor’s early days in the WWE was the stuff of fantasy bookings. He picked up wins over Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to become the first ever Universal Champion in his very first Pay Per View. The rest of his career in the promotion however, never saw those same heights again and he moved back to NXT.

Also read: The Undertaker scheduled to make WWE return on Friday Night SmackDown

Balor reinvented himself again in the Black and Yellow brand and is back on the main roster once again better than ever. During a recent conversation with DAZN, the Prince detailed what has changed between his first run and his current run on the main roster.

Finn Balor claims that he doesn’t need WWE

“In 2016, I was too eager to please. Right now, I don’t really care what people think, what people say, or what people want from me. I just want to do what I want to do. I think the real difference in the point where I’m at now my career is that in 2016, I needed WWE. I needed the limelight, and I needed to prove myself on the biggest stage. I feel right now in 2021, no offense, but I don’t need WWE. They don’t need me, that’s for sure. But I don’t need them.”

“I’m doing this for me now. I’m performing for myself. I don’t care if I have the weight of the world on my shoulders, which I may have had in 2016. That might have been too much pressure, too much stress, or too much for me to fully comprehend. Right now, there’s no pressure because I don’t need it. I want it. I’m doing this to not prove to anybody else but to prove to myself that this is where I belong.”

Balor is currently in a feud with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. This is his first feud since moving back to the roster.

Click here for more Wrestling News