The Undertaker scheduled to make WWE return on Friday Night SmackDown. The Legendary wrestler retired at Survivor Series last year.

The WWE have roped in legends and older wrestlers in the recent past to give their television ratings a boost once in a while. We just had Goldberg and John Cena show up before Brock Lesnar joined in. It appears that the WWE are looking to add another massive name to that list.

Also read: Finn Balor heaps praise on Roman Reigns

According to a report from PlanetaWrestling, the WWE will have the Undertaker make his WWE return soon. The legendary wrestler will return to WWE television for the first time since last year’s Survivor Series where he made his retirement official.

The Undertaker scheduled to make WWE return on Friday Night SmackDown

“We have been able to confirm that he will appear on FOX during the broadcast,” the report reads, confirming his participation on the next week’s episode of SmackDown live from Madison Square Garden.

The report also adds that there is no word on what his level of involvement would be. The Deadman could physically be a part of the show or perhaps a recorded segment.

The Undertaker last wrestled at Wrestlemania 36 where he fought AJ Styles in a Boneyard match. A few months later, The Undertaker announced his retirement during the final episode of the Undertaker: The Last Ride documentary,

His final appearance with the promotion came at Survivor Series last year, exactly 30 years to the day after he made his debut for the company. He reiterated his retirement in a farewell speech and has since stayed away from the squared circle.

This could also potentially be a way for the WWE to set up another match for the Deadman (here’s looking at you Crown Jewel), although, there seems to be no plans for him to compete in the ring as of now.

Regardless, if he does appear, then next week’s episode of SmackDown live from Madison Square Garden promises to be one of their most stacked show with Brock Lesnar also scheduled to be part of the show.

Click here for more Wrestling News