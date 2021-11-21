“I don’t think we have any serious competition” – Bobby Lashley believes WWE has no serious competition right now

Bobby Lashley believes WWE has no serious competition right now. The former WWE Champion did add that the options available in the industry currently were a good thing.

AEW has made massive strides in the last few years. However, former WWE Champion does not think they pose any threat to the WWE at the top of the totem pole. During a recent interview with DAZN, Lashley was asked about the current wrestling scene and what he makes of it.

The Almighty was positive about the developments in the world of wrestling. He stated that it was a good time for both the wrestlers and fans because they now had multiple avenues at the moment. However, he stressed that there was no serious competition for WWE at the moment.

“I think it’s great right now, I think there’s a lot of competition, I think we’re doing some big things, and we’re moving into a big season for us, with some big news coming around. I think that it’s a good time to be a wrestling fan, and it’s a good time for a wrestler with a good time to step up for everyone.

“Everybody always says competition is good. I don’t think really we have any serious competition. But the fans like it, the fans like the fact that there are other things going on that forces us to step up.”

Lashley is currently part of Team RAW, scheduled to take on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. When asked if he was the captain of the team, he said:

“Right, because that’s who they’re gonna call upon. Anytime anybody gets in any kind of danger on Team Raw, I guarantee you they’re gonna be running over to tag me.”

