WWE Hall of Famer says “it’s pretty obvious” why the WWE have released several wrestlers. The Promotion have parted ways with 80 wrestlers this year alone!

WWE have been cutting talent regularly since the pandemic began last year. The promotion have released over a hundred wrestlers in less than two years. 80 of them were let go this year itself and many of them have huge surprises such as Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and Keith Lee!

Jeff Jarrett spoke on the subject during a recent interview with Andrew Donnelly of Wrestle Buddy. Unlike many others who believe that the WWE is preparing for a sale, the WWE Hall of thinks it is because they are looking to sell the WWE Network off to different buyers across the world. However, he did add that selling WWE is still on the table.

“Seven or eight or nine, ten years ago they formed the network and everything that was around it. There was a different strategy and now the Network sits under Peacock … it’s pretty obvious that they’re going to sell the Network off to different buyers around the world.

“As far as the talent, the original plans and creating NXTs around the world – You don’t really know exactly … [There has been] a massive amount of change. The head count and employees has been drastically reduced. You are well aware and other wrestling fans are of the talent cuts. It’s really a natural progression of the industry in so many ways.

“The pandemic has changed the world in so many ways. Although Vince is a great visionary, at the end of the day he figures out what’s best for business. Now WWE is a publically traded company and has been for years. He has to do what’s best for shareholders. If he can get the job done with the reduction in head count and a reduction in talent head count, it’s his duty to do that. To me, whether it’s for sale or not, that’s the strategy.”

WWE recently released John Morrison, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Top Dolla, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Drake Maverick, Jaxson Ryker, Shane Thorne and Tegan Nox.

