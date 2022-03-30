“I don’t think we’re ever going to do it” – Real Reason why Vince McMahon refused to turn John Cena heel

In a candid conversation on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE superstar John Cena revealed how Vince McMahon turned down the idea to make him a heel.

WWE superstar John Cena had a candid conversation on The Pat McAfee Show in which he revealed how there was a possibility of him turning heel at WrestleMania 28. The idea was in the first-ever match of the event and the tussle of the superstar was against another star wrestler, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock.

The idea was planned to implement it in Miami.

“Early on, I remember Vince toyed with the idea of possibly turning me heel for The Rock, the Rock one in Miami.” John Cena said.

‘We’ll be sunk at both ends’

John Cena also spoke about how he was cent per cent ready to do whatever would be said to him. At the same time also alerted that once the thing happens how deep they would be. At at such a point that they cannot jump back as they will be sunk at both ends.

“And I told him, I’m like, ‘Hey! No problem, 100 per cent, I’ll do it. But just remember that this is so, we’re so deep in, at this point. We can’t do it and then jump back. Because we’ll be sunk at both ends.’

So if we do it, I have to be the opposite of virtue, I have to be pure evil and we have to go all-in,” John Cena added.

The fans of John Cena and the audience of WWE have always looked at the wrestler as someone among them. Also, the wrestler has wished his fans to consider him as “somebody they can relate to.”

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to do it’

John Cena went on to add that Vince McMahon then decided against turning him heel.

“He decided against it and at that point. He was like, ‘Listen, I don’t think we’re ever going to do it.”

So that’s me getting, you have the luxury of playing this character. But you always are going to play this character.

This was great because it got me to dive into nuances that spawn the creation of like the Firefly Funhouse Match [against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36] where I’m like, ‘Yo! What if I went on a meta experience through all of my flaws and through all like my timeline?’ So you can do stuff like that.” John Cena concluded.

