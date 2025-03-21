Tom Aspinall Teases Possibility of Wild WWE Tag-Team Match with Cody Rhodes Against Jon Jones and ‘Heel’ John Cena

Tom Aspinall is still waiting for his long-promised title shot against Jon Jones after holding the interim championship for over 494 days. The Brit has been keeping himself in shape with daily training sessions and making the media rounds to turn up the heat on ‘Bones’ to make the fight official. But since Jones is refusing to budge, Aspinall is now seeking the help of WWE champion Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes himself is buried deep in a conflict after 16x world champion John Cena sold out to The Rock and turned heel ahead of his Wrestlemania match with the ‘American Nightmare’. However, what Aspinall offers is a mutually beneficial contract.

Besides, The Schmo has now revealed that Rhodes was already rooting for the Brit to win against Jones, in addition to claiming that the UFC interim heavyweight champion was a great fit at the WWE, thanks to his charisma and physique. And Aspinall’s response?

He leaned right into the idea. “Cody Rhodes is my guy…Maybe we could fight like Jon Jones and John Cena who just turned Heel…..Baby faces vs heels, big matchup.”, the Brit said.

Tom Aspinall proposes a tag-team WWE match “Cody Rhodes, Tom Aspinall versus Jon Jones and John Cena. Baby faces versus heels.” @TheSchmo312 #UFC #WWEpic.twitter.com/zyU0fjZuT2 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 21, 2025

While it’s all speculation for now, the UFC-WWE crossover appeal is nothing new. After all, several UFC fighters have made the jump over to WWE, with Ronda Rousey being the most high-profile example. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion transitioned into a successful wrestling career, becoming a multiple-time WWE champion.

Brock Lesnar is another obvious example, bouncing between the two worlds with massive success, holding both the UFC heavyweight title and numerous WWE titles. Even Cain Velasquez briefly dabbled in WWE, showing up to the aid of fellow Mexican superstar, Rey Mysterio following his legendary UFC run.

So, Aspinall’s suggestion of a tag-team showdown against Jon Jones and a heel-turned John Cena is exactly the kind of over-the-top spectacle that could easily grab mainstream attention.

But for now, Aspinall‘s focus remains on getting Jones to sign on the dotted line.

Aspinall updates fans on Jones fight

At this point, Jones and Aspinall are stuck in a game of limbo. To be fair though, it’s just ‘Bones’ who has to make the final decision. The Brit is ready to fight whenever, wherever. It’s the champ that’s undecided on who he wants to fight next, and when.

And as the champion, Jones has the final say on who he wants to fight, and when. But UFC fans are getting restless and need something concrete.

And although it’s nothing different from what Aspinall has been saying for a while now, he gave fans another update regarding the fight in an interview with One on One MMA. “I’ve been in the room with the UFC brass. Dana, Hunter, the rest of them, a few times, and they’ve told me it’s happening.” Aspinall said.

Tom Aspinall says the UFC is confident the Jon Jones fight happens However, he has a meeting with the UFC next week to discuss whether they will explore an alternative direction instead of the Jon Jones fight One on One MMApic.twitter.com/OI3Psdz9jP — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 20, 2025

“The people who know are the UFC brass really, and when I’ve sat down and spoke to them, they’re confident it’ll happen. So, I trust that it’s gonna happen.”, he added.

But although they are confident that the fight will take place, they can’t put all their eggs into one basket. And so the Brit also revealed that he has a meeting with the UFC brass soon to discuss the next plan of action if the Jones fight doesn’t take place.