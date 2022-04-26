“I don’t want to be like Dolph” – Kevin Owens says he doesn’t want to be like Dolph Ziggler

Kevin Owens recently said that Dolph Ziggler is full of negativity and frustration and he never wanted to be Dolph Ziggler.

Kevin Owens recently appeared on the show Corey Graves titled, WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves. The WWE wrestler appeared on the show to discuss his match that had taken place at the recently conducted event of WrestleMania 38.

On the show, Owens also spoke about the struggles Dolph Ziggler has faced throughout the years he has spent in WWE. The former Universal Champion also said that he respects Dolph Ziggler a lot but would never want to be like him.

“He’s a guy I respect a ton” Owens said. “And, I don’t think I’ve ever told him this. But, he’s one of the guys that I would look at and be like, ‘I don’t want to be like Dolph.’

“In the sense that he’s so good. And, I would see him so frustrated. Because he’s so good and he feels like he should be doing more. And he was right. I remember thinking, man, I don’t want to be like that. This was when I was first [in WWE] in 2014-15. I was like, I don’t want to be like that. I want to come to work and I don’t want to be frustrated all the time.”

“But guess what, when you’re passionate and hungry and know you’re good. Which is what he is, it’s inevitable. It’s going to happen to everybody. If you don’t go through that at one point, I’m not going to say you’re in the wrong business.

Because that’s cliche and I don’t believe that. Maybe you just have a different perspective. But, the hunger to do more and to be able to contribute to the show as much as you think you should or could, that’s normal.

But it’s important to eventually find that perspective to enjoy it. Because that’s my thing. I was like, man, Dolph never really seems to enjoy himself. And then that shifted, I’ve seen him now completely differently,” said the wrestler.

Kevin Owens said that Dolph Ziggler was full of a positive attitude at NXT 2.0

Recently Dolph Ziggler lost the NXT Championship post WrestleMania 38 on Monday Night RAW. He is yet to wrestle a match after that last defeat. Owens also said that it is been great to see Ziggler having a positive attitude on NXT 2.0.

“When he went to do that NXT stuff, I remember I watched the first night that he cut that promo in NXT and I texted him. He and I don’t text. We’re not friends that way. But I texted him to say that the promo was unbelievable.

It was a Dolph that I hadn’t seen in years. He was like, ‘yeah, it was really refreshing,’ he said the same but even before that. His whole attitude and energy shifted. He seems to be enjoying himself at work a ton more,” concluded Kevin Owens.

