“A lot of people wanted to see me win against Triple H” – Booker T talks his infamous match with Triple H at Wrestlemania 19

Booker T recently opened up on his infamous match with Triple H at Wrestlemania 19 admitting that fans wanted him to go over.

Booker T recently spoke on the platform of ‘Reality of Wrestling.‘

The wrestler congratulated his mentee Rok-C. Rok-C is making her debut in WWE under the name Roxanne Perez. Booker also spoke about the road ahead for the star wrestlers including The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes.

Speaking about Rok-C’s debut Booker said:

“I just want to congratulate Rok-C who made her NXT debut under the name Roxanne Perez. I just want to say, man, it’s awesome. Seeing the young lions of Reality of Wrestling go out there and perform at a very, very high level. I try not to take a whole lot of credit. But, I must say the stars of Reality of Wrestling, once they get the shine on, boom, it shines very, very bright. So guys, keep doing what you’re doing.

We got a few more. I’m sure, that’s going to be getting the rub pretty soon and getting the chance to shine a little light as well. So Rok-C, we sure appreciate you for representing the Reality of Wrestling oh so well. And, doing it like it’s supposed to be done.”

Booker T also gave his opinion on the possibility of Cody Rhodes becoming a world champion. He said:

“I don’t see why Cody can’t take the title off Roman. Roman could easily get it back by WrestleMania. So we got plenty of time to be able to switch that back if that’s the route we’re going to go.”

‘I hate going there’

Booker T and Triple H went against each other at Wrestlemania 19. The match ended with the Game going over; a result that has not set well with the fans even after almost two decades. Speaking on their match, Booker T said:

“I hate booking matches or anything like that. I hate going there. But for me, this is a case of, you know, giving the fans something totally different and unique. We’ve talked about it. There’s no way that we cannot give the people exactly the story as written. A lot of people want to see that story. A lot of people wanted to see me win against Triple H. Just think about how many people are still talking about that story today because it didn’t happen.”

“Cody is in a position for that to happen for him,” Booker continued. “It seems to be something that we’re working towards happening here relatively quickly. So for me, from a promoter standpoint, having a small little company here in Texas called Reality of Wrestling. I would put the rocket on him and put the title on him, and boom, create some magic.” [h/t to WrestlingNews.co]

