“I dropped the ball by getting busted” – WWE Hall of Famer RVD opens up on his arrest in 2006

WWE Hall of Famer RVD talks about his arrest in 2006 and how that incident forced him to vacate the WWE Championship.

Former WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam appeared on a podcast where he talked about his 2006 arrest. He also spoke about the legal issues he encountered during the period. RVD is one of the most famous wrestlers to compete in the WWE ring. The biggest highlight of the WWE Veteran’s career came in 2006 against the cenation leader John Cena.

RVD had to vacate his WWE Championship following his arrest in 2006

RVD defeated John Cena at One Night Stand and became the new WWE Championship. He was arrested for holding 18 grams of marijuana alongside five Vicodins a few days later. This forced the 51-year-old to vacate his WWE title.

While speaking in a recent interview with Simon Miller from WhatCulture, WWE Hall of Famer talked about how his legal troubles would not have been seen as that big crimes today.

Rob Van Dam said:

“When I did have the world championship, I dropped the ball by getting busted, whether it would be a crime now or not. And by the way, it was just, I had a bag with me it was a possession. But that’s what it was, which isn’t, you know, even illegal a lot of times but, I feel like, hey, that’s great that we’ve made progress and I’m glad to be part of that. And so yeah, that’s part of being ahead of my time part of being feeling valid like I have a place in this life to move people forward in ways that I see on necessary or fit.”

The most memorable moment of RVD’s WWE Career.

RVD’s WWE career is filled with a lot of ‘what ifs’. But, the WWE Championship win in 2006 against John Cena is still one of the biggest moments in WWE history.

Vince McMahon complimented RVD at the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

RVD was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, class of 2021. While talking to Bill Broderick from the Battle Creek Enquirer, RVD talked about getting inducted into the Hall of fame. He revealed the compliment he got from WWE Owner Vince McMahon at the 2014 Hall of Fame Ceremony.

“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame probably means more than being a world champion because there are probably a lot of world champions that will never be in the hall of fame. To have Vince McMahon stand up during the induction ceremony and tell me that I changed the style of the business was probably the highest compliment I could imagine.” Van Dam said.

Rob Van Dam is a WWE Hall of Famer now and no longer competes in the WWE ring. Nevertheless, he has given a lot of memorable moments to the WWE universe. Here is a glimpse of some of the best moments of the WWE veteran in WWE.

