“I feel bad for him”- WWE Hall of Famer is solicitous about Vince McMahon in his hush money scandal

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross expresses sympathy to his long-time friend Vince McMahon for the ongoing hush money scandal.

Vince McMahon has never found himself in a predicament quite like the one he is into now. The hush money scandal has forced the abdication of Vinnie Mac from the CEO position. Vince is further having to face humiliation and the wrath of several sports personalities, fans, and the media.

At 76, Vince’s past has come back to bite him. It is alleged that Vince paid off a good few million to multiple women to hush up his sexual affairs with them. Moreover, he is being investigated for the coercion of a former worker into sexual acts and later demoting and refusing to renew her contract for resisting further sexual association.

While many have speculated this to be the end of Vince, there are a handful of other wrestling personalities that believe Vince will fight his way out of this. Similarly, some think this is Vince’s comeuppance and others are by his side during these tough times. Former WWE commentator Jim Ross finds himself on the latter side of the category.

On the latest edition of the “Grilling JR” podcast, JR extended his sympathy for his former Boss.

JR stated, “I feel bad about all the sh*t’s going on [in the WWE], it’s terrible,”

“I don’t know what’s true or what’s not, but it’s a tough one to digest, quite frankly, Vince’s scenario. I feel bad for him.”

Despite jumping ship to AEW, JR and Vince are friends and have kept in touch. JR further made it clear that his sympathy for Vince is not indicative of wanting to go back to the WWE.

Jim Ross explains why he left WWE

During his stint with the WWE, JR was regarded as the voice of Monday Night Raw. To this day, he is one of the most revered color commentators in the history of sports entertainment. On Grilling JR, he reflected on what led him to leave the WWE.

“When your job becomes where you just don’t enjoy going to work, that’s kind of where I found myself,” Ross said. “I have never been in that mindset in my whole career. When you get all that political stuff, and politics, and the public company stuff and all that, somewhere along the way it’s like, how much barbecue sauce can a guy eat?”

After spending over two decades in the company, JR said goodbye to the WWE in 2019 and turned All Elite.

“I miss being around people,” Ross said on Outside The Lines. “The main reason I’m leaving WWE is because they weren’t using me very much, and I feel like I’ve got some great years left. I needed to get out of the house, and I need to be involved. I need to be on the road, and I need to be around people.”

Jim Ross was inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2007 by his long-time friend Stone Cold Steve Austin.