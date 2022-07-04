Wrestling

“It’s my time for Hogan to put me over” – Jim Ross recalls when a WWE Legend refused to face Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania

Big Show Hulk Hogan
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
"If he passes me Charles Leclerc is dead meat too"- Carlos Sainz insists Ferrari teammate would have been overtaken by Lewis Hamilton regardless of strategy
Next Article
Most runs by India wicket keeper in Test: Indian wk most runs in one Test match
WWE Latest News
Natalya talks about Ronda Rousey
“Rousey is welcome to change with us” – Natalya shoots at Ronda Rousey following her comments on the WWE Locker Room

Current SmackDown Woman’s Champion Ronda Rousey recently got blasted by Natalya for the remarks she…