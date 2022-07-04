“It’s my time for Hogan to put me over” – Jim Ross recalls when a WWE Legend refused to face Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania

Former WWE commentator Jim Ross recently talked about the moment when Big Show refused to put Hulk Hogan over.

Paul Wight, also known as The Big Show, had a great run in WWE. The World’s Largest Athlete held the world title 7-times in his 22-years long WWE career. Big Show delivered many memorable matches against legends like The Undertaker, The Rock, and John Cena. But, there was a time when the world’s largest athlete refused to face the WWE legend, Hulk Hogan.

Recently, former WWE commentator Jim Ross shared an old incident involving Hulk Hogan and The Big Show. The 70-year-old veteran has worked with WWE for almost three decades and was a prominent figure backstage.

Jim Ross believes The Big Show wasn’t ok with losing against Hulk Hogan

WWE is well known for delivering iconic moments involving two or more big superstars. Wrestlemania 3 saw WWE producing one of its most iconic moments where Hulk Hogan bodyslammed Andre The Giant. 20 years later, in 2007, WWE wanted to do something similar. The plan was to repeat the same stunt, but this time with Hogan and The Big Show. But, the world’s largest athlete wasn’t pleased with the idea.

While speaking on his Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross expressed his view on why Big Show refused to put the legend over. He stated that when the idea was pitched to Big Show, he refused following his injured back.

But, the former WWE commentator believes there was more to the story. Ross thinks Big Show must have thought it was Hogan’s time put him over. He said:

“Other than his back being problematic, he didn’t want to job for Hogan. I’m sure Big Show thought, ‘it’s my time for Hogan to put me over. And that was never in consideration, quite frankly…”

Although the match never happened, it would have been interesting to see the Big Show going one-on-one against the Hulkster.

The former 7-time world champion quit the company after a significant run

As noted earlier, Big Show performed in the WWE ring for more than 20 years. The 49-year-old veteran was one of those superstars who nobody imagined working for any other wrestling promotion. But, The Big Show left WWE in 2021. He wasn’t happy about his position in the company and therefore decided to try other possibilities.

In February 2021, The Big Show signed with WWE’s rival All Elite Wrestling(AEW) under the name Paul Wight. Wight signed as a color commentator for AEW’s YouTube show, AEW Dark: Elevation. However, later that year, the former WWE star made his AEW in-ring debut against QT Marshall.

Wrestling legend @PaulWight steps back into the ring to fight @realmmarshall1 of #TheFactory at #AEWAllOut THIS SUNDAY Sept. 5 LIVE on PPV at 8e/5p! Available on all major providers, @BleacherReport, and @FiteTV (Internationally) pic.twitter.com/vJ5AmLudKR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 30, 2021

Although the former WWE star now goes by a different name in a different company, his run with WWE will always be a highlight of his pro wrestling career.

