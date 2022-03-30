“I gotta go just off the mystique” – Stone Cold Steve Austin picks his NBA GOAT between LeBron James and Michael Jordan

Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked who was the Greatest of All Time in NBA between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

There has always been a debate over who is the all-time NBA great. This topic has caught the curiosity of every sports fan all around the globe. This is not limited just to the fans, even WWE wrestlers have their own opinion about who is the all-time NBA great.

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold faced the same dilemma of choosing between two NBA stars Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Stone Cold picked Michael Jordan as his favorite NBA star over LeBron James and gave a reason for that.

Stone Cold admitted that Michael Jordan is his favorite NBA star and had a certain mystery factor to him

The Texas Rattlesnake appeared for a brief interview with ‘WrestlingRamble89′ where he acknowledged both James and Jordan. He said both are equally talented and left a gigantic legacy behind them. However, The Texas Rattlesnake chose Jordan over LeBron. He stated:

“I appreciate what LeBron’s doing and bringing to the game. He is unbelievable. But for me, just because [Michael] Jordan has that mystique, I gotta go to Michael Jordan just off the mystique. But both guys are phenomenal.”

Although Austin took some time, he eventually picked Bulls’ Michael Jordan for the “mystique” he carried that LeBron doesn’t have.

Stone Cold said that he remembers LeBron James since his WWE appearance in 2003

Stone Cold had heaps of praises to say about Lakers’ LeBron before naming Michael Jordan as his all-time favorite. Austin also recalled the time when James come to watch Monday Night Raw back in 2003 as a fan.

Appearing for a brief interview, the Texas RattleSnake went down memory lane. He recalled that a rookie LeBron James appeared on a Raw episode in 2003. Even then, everyone knew he would become a legend.

Even LeBron James is a big fan of the WWE Hall of Famer and has expressed his gratitude towards the former six-time WWE world heavyweight champion Stone Cold Steve Austin. Whenever he got a chance to showcase, he did show his fanship in his own way.

Stone Cold admitted that he grew up watching Michael Jordan

During the appearance, Austin confessed he shaped up watching Michael Jordan. He said for that, there’s no denying it.

“I grew up on Michael Jordan and I’ll never forget. We were at the Cleveland arena when LeBron [James] had just gotten drafted and he was a rookie and he was sitting on the front row in the crowd.” He Stated.

The is not a second thought about the fact that all the old-school NBA lovers are fans of Michael Jordan. Even Stone Cold Steve Austin is not different in that case. Here’s a glimpse of the top 10 NBA moments of the NBA GOAT Michael Jordan.

