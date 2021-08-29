“I had to get the smile off” – Goldberg reveals he choked his son at SummerSlam for no selling

Goldberg reveals he choked his son at SummerSlam for no selling. Gage Goldberg jumped in the ring to stop Bobby Lashley beating up his father.

Goldberg recently fought Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. The WWE Hall of Famer fell short. Even worse, his son Gage Goldberg, jumped Lashley from behind only to be choked out in the Hurt Lock. Goldberg crawled towards his son and screamed at Lashley as the WWE Champion made his way out.

Also read: WWE Hall of Famer reveals he won World title as a reward from Vince McMahon

During a recent interview with CarCast, Goldberg revealed that he was a bit rough with his son during the segment to make sure that he sold the beat up he had just received. The WWE Hall of famer noticed that his son was smiling and decided to get it off of him.

Goldberg reveals he choked his son at SummerSlam for no selling

“I didn’t see sh*t. I was choking him. He goes, ‘Dad, when you came over and grabbed me, you were choking me.’ I was like, ‘I saw you smiling man, I had to get the smile off.’ The kid is impervious to pressure. He did four hours of homework before he went out and jumped in the ring with a 290-pound monster who was beating his dad up. It didn’t bother him one bit. Wanda [Goldberg’s wife] was in the back. If she was anywhere near the ring… she would have had to jump in too.”

The finish to the match at SummerSlam has hinted that the feud between Lashley and Goldberg is far from over. However, it isn’t clear when will we see the Hall of Famer on television again. Although, it is likely that they will face each other again at the upcoming Saudi Show Crown Jewel.

Click here for more Wrestling News