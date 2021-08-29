“What you did for the company, we are going to give it back to you” – WWE Hall of Famer reveals he won World title as a reward from Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer reveals he won World title as a reward from Vince McMahon. He worked with an injury and finished the match, impressing the WWE Chairman.

Professional wrestlers are athletes who have trained to execute dangerous looking moves and stunts in front of an audience without injuring themselves or their opponent. Mistakes can still occur and wrestlers sometimes do end up getting hurt for real.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke about the match he had with Triple H back at SummerSlam 2020. He suffered a legitimate concussion during a botched table spot on the outside during this match. Angle still managed to finish the match and even took part in a backstage segment with Stephanie McMahon.

“This match made me who I am. Vince McMahon saw a person that sacrificed himself and would do whatever he had to at all costs to make the show go on. I think that night he decided to give me the world title; which I would win in the next couple of months against Rock at No Mercy, and I believe he told me after the match or the next day on RAW. He said, ‘You really stepped up last night. What you did for me and what you did for the company, we are going to give it back to you. And before I knew it, I won the world title at No Mercy against The Rock two months later.”

Angle went on to win the Wolrd Championship four more times for a combined total of five. He also won the European, Tag Team, Hardcore, Intercontinental and United States (WCW) titles during his first WWE run. Angle was rightly inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2017.

