“Who better to take Old Yeller behind the barn?” – Big E wan ts to retire WWE Hall of Famer

Big E is finally atop the mountain. By beating Bobby Lashley, he is now the WWE Champion and has already made plans regarding his future with the promotion. During an appearance on Hot 97 radio, he made a bold statement by revealing his desire to retire Goldberg.

The WWE Hall of Famer is Big E’s favorite wrestler. The New Day member joked about facing his hero because he never thought a match between the two would be possible. With the WWE title in his possesion now though, Big E is hopeful of an encounter between the two; one that he belives will end with the ‘Old Yeller’ going home with his ‘walking cane.’

“Man, I used to make jokes about it because I never thought I’d get the match, but as far as I know, Goldberg is still under contract. He’s still around. Goldberg was my favorite wrestler as a kid. I met him, probably 25 years ago, at a signing in Tampa.”

“Well, who better to retire him. Who better to take him out to pasture, take Old Yeller behind the barn? We’ll see. I just feel like I would be the right person to send them on home, give him his walking cane, and say, ‘Thank you for your service.’”

Despite his desire for it, it is unlikely that Big E and Goldberg will cross paths anytime soon. It is not the WWE Championship that entices Goldberg at the moment. The Icon wants Lashley’s soul as revenge for what happened at SummerSlam. Their match will likely take place at the upcoming Saudi Arabia pay-per-view, Crown Jewel 2021.

Big E himself is involved in a rivalry with Universal Champion Roman Reigns. They will potentially face each other at Surivor Series, either in a Bloodline vs New Day 6-man tag team match or a Champion vs Champion clash.

