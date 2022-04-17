Wrestling

“I recreated that photo and sent it to Vince McMahon.” Matt Cardona says that he sent a picture of himself to his ex-boss

"I recreated that photo and sent it to Vince McMahon." Matt Cardona says that he sent a picture of himself to his ex-boss
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
When will Sinatraa return to Competitive Valorant : Riot Games denies completion of Sentinel's content creator conduct training
Next Article
"Really think Liam Livingstone could be a really good Test No 6/7": Micheal Vaughan calls for Liam Livingstone making Test debut for England
WWE Latest News
"I recreated that photo and sent it to Vince McMahon." Matt Cardona says that he sent a picture of himself to his ex-boss
“I recreated that photo and sent it to Vince McMahon.” Matt Cardona says that he sent a picture of himself to his ex-boss

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona lately proclaimed that he texted a picture of himself to…