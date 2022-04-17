“I recreated that photo and sent it to Vince McMahon.” Matt Cardona says that he sent a picture of himself to his ex-boss

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona lately proclaimed that he texted a picture of himself to WWE Owner and Chairman Vince McMahon.

Matt Cardona recently made an interesting comment on The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast. Talking on the podcast, the former WWE Superstar revealed that he recreated a picture of himself and sent it to his former boss Vince McMahon. Matt Cardona was released in 2020 after 15 years of a stint in WWE.

Matt Cardona sends a photograph of him loaded with championships to Vince McMahon

Since his release from the WWE company, Cardona has established himself as the hottest figure on the independent scene. The Former WWE United States Champion has been winning titles everywhere during his time away from the WWE company.

Recently, Cardona shared a heartfelt message through his tweet. He also mentioned his WWE release in the tweet and added that as one of the best things ever happened to him.

Matt Cardona also made an intriguing statement when he made an appearance on The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast. He revealed that he sent a picture of him holding seven titles to Vince McMahon.

Matt Cardone stated:

“And speaking of Ultimo [Dragon], I recreated that photo and sent it to Vince McMahon. Well, by the time this comes out, I did.”

Former WWE star also stated that he eyes on making a new path for new talent by showing that WWE isn’t the only place to look for.

Cardona made a reputation for himself during his run in the WWE company

Although he was never in the main event picture, Matt Cardona did well in WWE under Vince McMahon. Courtesy of his YouTube show Z! True Long Island Story, he was one of the hottest stars in WWE in 2011. With his popularity every day, Cardona also a run with the United States and RAW Tag Team titles.

Nevertheless, his most significant moment in the WWE company came at WrestleMania 32. Cardon, then known as Zack Ryder defeated Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Sin Cara, The Miz, Stardust, and Kevin Owens in a ladder match to win the Intercontinental title.

Cardona has always praised his former boss Vince McMahon in his past interviews. He has also thanked Vince for teaching him to cut excellent promos in and outside the ring.

Nonetheless, It will be interesting to see how Vince McMahon would react to the picture sent to him by his former star.

