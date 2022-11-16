Triple H Reportedly “100%” Bringing Another Fan Favorite Back To WWE

WWE fans might soon hear the “Woo woo woo! You know it!” catchphrase again. Reports claim Triple H is interested in re-signing former IC champion Zack Ryder who now goes by the name Matt Cardona. In a matter of a few months, Triple H has brought back fan favorites like Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. And it’s not just the comebacks, returning stars are also receiving better treatment this time.

Recently, WrestleVotes shed light on the plans WWE is considering to bring back the former superstar. In fact, the report claimed the new regime might end up working out a “two-for-one” deal.

Not just Matt Cardona, Triple H is also keen to bring back his wife

WrestleVotes noted both Triple H and Matt Cardona have openly expressed their affection for each other’s work. And since the former WWE star is done in the Indies, the new Creative Head would 100% want him back.

Moreover, the report stated the regime is also interested in re-signing Cardona’s wife Chelsea Green. WrestleVotes claimed since Triple H and HBK both want her back, a two-for-one offer can be made to Matt Cardona. Though it was unsure whether the offer has been extended.

“I’ve heard because he’s [Matt Cardona] done on the indies… Hunter [Triple H] would 100% take Matt Cardona back… If he comes in with [his wife] Chelsea Green… You would think they kind of make a two-for-one offer like we’ll take both you guys if you want,” WrestleVotes stated.

A lot of superstars have made their return since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the Creative Head. So fans shouldn’t be surprised if another underutilized talent looks back to his previous home. However, even if Zack Ryder returns, it’s very unlikely he will do that under the previous gimmick.

The former IC Champion wants to bring his Indie fame to the WWE ring

After getting released in 2020, Zack Ryder became Matt Cardona and the name change brought him a lot of fame. In the last two years, the ex-IC champion has held twice the titles he did in his entire WWE run. In fact, he is one of the biggest names in the Indie circuit right now.

However, in one of his recent interviews, Matt Cardona opened up about a potential return to WWE. The former star credited his previous workplace for the success he achieved after his release. Cardona was also willing to make a return under the right circumstances. Though he expressed to do that with his current ring name Matt Cardona.

This will be on my WWE DVD https://t.co/rQZTpP6cBR — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) November 15, 2022

Nevertheless, if the former WWE star is done in the indies and Triple H wants him back, another return might be underway. However, the new regime is trying to keep such surprises behind the curtains till the last moment.

